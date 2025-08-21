Development Engineer
2025-08-21
Camfil is a global leader in air filtration, and we're looking for a Development Engineer to join our Product Development team at our Techcenter in Trosa.
In this role, you will play a key role in all phases of product development - from ideation and feasibility studies to industrialization and launch. You will contribute both as a hands-on problem solver and, at times, as a project manager for sub-projects. Working closely with product managers and cross-functional teams, you'll help turn innovative ideas into sustainable and effective solutions.
What you'll do
Develop and deliver new product solutions
Research technologies and competitor trends
Support and facilitate project management activities
Create concepts, prototypes, and documentation
What you bring
Master's degree in science/engineering or equivalent
Experience in product development (plastics/metals preferred)
Good skills in CAD (SolidWorks)
Hands-on experience with mechanical prototyping
Familiarity with project management and collaboration tools (MS Project, XLPM, Trello, Teams or similar)
A creative, solution-oriented mindset with strong communication skills
Why join Camfil?
At Camfil, you will be part of an innovative company where your work has a direct impact on people's health and the environment. You'll join a collaborative, international team that values creativity, problem-solving, and continuous improvement.
Apply today and help us develop tomorrow's clean air solutions!
