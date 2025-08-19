Development Engineer
2025-08-19
Senior Performance & Calibration Engineer
Aveer is looking for a skilled and passionate Engine Development Engineer to join our client's dynamic team. If you have a genuine interest in testing and optimizing internal combustion engines and want to contribute your expertise to cutting-edge industrial and marine projects, this could be your next exciting opportunity.
About the RoleAs an Engine Development Engineer, you'll be part of the Industrial Development & Calibration team, working with both hardware and software optimization to improve performance, emissions, and durability of combustion engines.
What You'll Do
Prepare and execute engine test activities, including performance testing and advanced software calibration.
Work with engine and aftertreatment systems, using tools such as AVL Concerto, ATI Vision, Python, and internal development platforms.
Analyze and optimize engine control strategies by studying functional descriptions and calibration data.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless system integration and provide technical expertise throughout the product lifecycle.
Document and present findings, calibration results, and recommendations to stakeholders, contributing to continuous improvement.
What We're Looking For
Master's degree in Engineering (or equivalent technical background).
Solid experience in combustion engine development.
Proven track record in engine calibration.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Valid driver's license (car).
Why Join?
Work in a supportive, collaborative team environment.
Access opportunities for personal and professional development.
Contribute to meaningful projects where your expertise will make a real difference. Ersättning
