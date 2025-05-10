Development Engineer
2025-05-10
Role Summary
Design and model piping systems using Siemens NX, including the generation of production data and supporting technical documentation.
Contribute to ongoing development and enhancement of product standards, system functionalities, and engineering solutions, ensuring they are both cost-efficient and meet quality expectations.
Engage with procurement teams and external suppliers to develop robust engineering solutions, resolve technical issues through root cause analysis, and keep documentation accurate and up to date.
Act as the main point of contact for installation-related matters within project orders, working primarily in a 3D design environment (NX).
Coordinate with the wider project team to ensure that all design work aligns with the set project timeline.
Conduct, evaluate, and maintain technical studies and documentation within your area of expertise.
Maintain strong communication and collaboration across departments, building relationships throughout the organization.
Work closely with sales and customer order departments, supporting them with insights and expertise in your technical domain.
Your Background and Skills
Degree in Mechanical Engineering (BSc or MSc), or equivalent professional experience.
Solid understanding of mechanical and process engineering standards, especially PED and ASME regulations.
Experience in piping system design and piping stress analysis is highly desirable.
Familiarity with system-level design and creation of P&IDs.
Proficiency in English is essential; knowledge of Swedish is a plus.
Comfortable in dynamic environments and capable of working effectively across cultures.
Passionate about engineering and continuously improving your technical knowledge.
A team-oriented mindset, combined with a structured and proactive approach to work. You take initiative, manage priorities well, and organize tasks efficiently.
Solution-oriented and take ownership of your responsibilities.
Core Competencies:
Installation | Technical Documentation | Sales Support | System Design | Procurement | Siemens NX | English
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
