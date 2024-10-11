Developer Support Engineer for Data Calling
Sinch is a global leader in cloud communications, helping businesses connect with their customers on their mobile phones. We reach every phone on earth, with over 147 billion conversations every year. Our technology powers the world's leading communications platforms.
Are you passionate about being the go-to resource for developer inquiries? Do you thrive on analysis, optimization, and clear communication? If so, we want you on our team! We're expanding our third-line support for our Voice, Video, and Verification products and are looking for someone who can help us become the best we can be. Are you ready for the challenge?
We're strengthening our engineering team with a Developer Support Engineer who will serve as the bridge between our clients' developers and our internal team.
Role Overview
As a Developer Support Engineer, you will be responsible for enhancing the developer experience by continuously improving our reference implementations, sample apps, and documentation, while providing top-notch support to our clients' developers. You'll troubleshoot customer integrations of our SDKs and APIs, track FAQs, and identify patterns that highlight potential SDK improvements. Our SDKs use WebRTC technology, making it easy to add real-time, in-app voice and video calling to our clients' websites or apps.
Responsibilities
Handle and analyse third-line support inquiries to ensure our FAQs remain relevant.
Help keep our developer documentation up-to-date and user-friendly.
Build reference implementations and sample apps to simplify the integration of our voice, video, and verification SDKs.
Collaborate closely with other engineers to stay informed about important updates and new releases.
Focus on quality assurance and provide first-class support to developers.
Communicate effectively with clients, ensuring their technical issues are resolved promptly and clearly.
Conduct QA testing of SDKs on mobile devices to ensure optimal performance and usability.
Requirements
Degree in IT, engineering, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.
High proficiency in English, particularly in writing.
Strong communication skills, with experience in handling customer support.
Experience in app development or relevant development roles.
Strong understanding of the development process and effective communication with developers.
Interest in voice and video calling technologies.
Good to have
Familiarity with Android and iOS application development (Kotlin, Swift).
Experience of using tools such as Datadog and Kibana for monitoring systems and performing root cause analysis through detailed log and metric exploration.
Previous experience in a similar support role.
Experience with voice and video calling.
Familiarity with WebRTC technology, IP networks or telecom networks.
