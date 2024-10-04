Developer Asic (754890)
Join our Team
About this opportunity
Join us at the forefront of crafting the IPs that are the cornerstone of Digital ASICs for today's and tomorrow's mobile standards. Our ASIC IP unit, based in the thriving tech hubs of Stockholm and Lund, is committed to using the most sophisticated technologies, tools, and methodologies. Our goal is not just to keep pace with the industry, but to redefine it.
We are currently looking for an expert engineer with knowledge of ASIC IP verification to drive innovation in the fast-evolving world of telecommunications. In our ASIC IP unit, you will play a pivotal role, steering, leading, and contributing to the 5G and 6G wave.
Be part of a team that values your experience and aims to make a significant impact on the world through next-generation connectivity. Together, let's turn groundbreaking ideas into reality.
What You will do
• Develop a comprehensive verification planning, including specifications.
• Build, update, and maintain advanced verification environments.
• Utilise and enhance existing uVCs.
• Implement both constrained random testing and directed testing strategies.
• Utilise sophisticated coverage collection methodologies to ensure verification completeness.
• Drive continuous product quality and process efficiency improvements while fostering technical competence development.
Skills you bring;
• Several years of ASIC or FPGA verification and simulation on IP, sub-system and/or chip level using SystemVerilog UVM
• Defined and implemented UVM test environments, including coverage closure
• Appreciation for continuous improvement and optimised ways of working
• Have an outstanding interest in learning new things every day and wish to make a difference
• Problem-solving skills (and the flair to use them creatively - where there is change, you see opportunities).
• Team spirit, being a very communicative person, and working well independently.
• Master of Science in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering or equivalent education.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
We encourage you to consider applying to jobs where you might not meet all the criteria. We recognize that we all have transferrable skills, and we can support you with the skills that you need to develop.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
