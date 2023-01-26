Developer Accelerate Program
2023-01-26
Blast off into a successful career with Resurs Bank's 10-month mentorship program in IT Development! Are you a recent graduate with a passion for technology and a drive to succeed? Join our team at Resurs, a change-friendly and warm company that works with modern technologies and offers endless career possibilities.
As a mentee in our program, you'll gain hands-on experience, guidance from industry experts, and the opportunity to be a part of a dynamic and ambitious team. With Resurs, you'll have the support you need to reach new heights in your career.
Don't let your potential go to waste, apply now and launch your journey to success with Resurs. Apply now and join us on a journey to the stars!
What will you expect from me?
• That you have a willingness to learn and to share your knowledge with us
• That you will be an ambassador for Resurs and the program
• That you have a collaborative mindset and enjoys working within a team
Why should I apply to Developer Accelerate Program?
Resurs is one of Sweden's top 100 career companies (for the fourth year in a row!) and we can guarantee that you will join a vibrant and innovative company.
We will be offering you an employment (until further notice with an initial trial period of 6 months) with marketable salary/benefits, great colleagues and network as well as a unique opportunity to deep dive into our IT Department that offers exciting career opportunities and extensive knowledge.
Where is this program located?
We are a Nordic company with several offices, for this program you could be based in our HQ in Helsingborg or in our centrally located office in Malmö.
Who can apply?
For this program, we are looking for newly graduate students (currently studying or examined within the last two years) within IT Development on a University level.
When and where can I apply?
Our application process will open in February 2023 and the program will start in early September 2023. You apply through our career page by attaching your CV and motivational letter.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Resurs Bank AB
(org.nr 516401-0208), https://www.resursbank.se/ Arbetsplats
Resurs Bank Kontakt
Tina Nilsson tina.nilsson@resurs.se
7384365