Developer
Vhr Solutions AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-05-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vhr Solutions AB i Stockholm
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Role Description:
• Ontology: Understanding of ontology principles and standards (e.g., OWL, RDF). * Data Visualization: Ability to visualize knowledge graph data for analysis and reporting. * Machine Learning: Knowledge of machine learning concepts and algorithms, especially graph neural networks (GNNs).
Competencies:
Scala, Python for Data Science
Experience (Years):
8-10
Essential Skills:
• Data Modeling and Design: Developing and implementing data models for knowledge graphs, defining entities, relationships, and properties. * Graph Database Expertise: Working with graph databases (e.g., Amazon Neptune, Neo4j) to store and query data. * Data Ingestion and ETL: Developing pipelines to extract, transform, and load data into the knowledge graph. * Graph Querying and Analytics: Writing and optimizing graph queries to retrieve and analyze data. * Performance Tuning: Ensuring the knowledge graph is scalable and performs well under load. * Collaboration: Working with other teams (e.g., data scientists, product managers) to understand requirements and translate them into technical specifications. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30
E-post: shruti.j@vhrsol.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vhr Solutions AB
(org.nr 559450-4010)
113 51 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9365937