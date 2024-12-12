Developer
2024-12-12
Join our Team
About this opportunity
At Mobile Financial Services (MFS) we enable financial inclusion - truly using technology for doing good in society! Our systems are used by hundreds of million people every day for services such as peer to peer transfers, payments, disbursements, loans, savings etc. We utilize the latest and greatest technology and techniques to guarantee innovative software with premium quality.
Our Ericsson Wallet Platform (EWP) is a sophisticated product designed to empower our clients - composing mobile operators and banks - to deliver mobile financial services. Collaboratively, we are dedicated to enhancing the financial well-being of countless users across the world.
We are looking for a senior Software Developer to strengthen the core application development capacity of the EWP. You have the chance to be part of a growing and dynamic development organization that will develop new features using the latest technology and work on improving the current architecture.
You will work on developing a product that improves lives of millions of daily users around the world.
What you will do
Work with software development by analyzing and implementing business requirements from product management. You will as a software developer work in all phases of the product's life cycle, including design, implementation, verification, maintenance, and operations of our products.
Our ways of working are based on agile DevOps principles, where Continuous Integration is a cornerstone in our development methodology! Working with Continuous Improvements and product maintenance is also part of the role.
You will bring
• 5+ years of documented professional experience in SW development
• BSc or higher equivalent education in Software Engineering, Computer Science or similar
• Excellent object-oriented Java (Enterprise) programming skills
• Experience in Software development environments and tools
• Experience from working with DevOps and Agile principles and a willingness to work in a flexible team environment.
• Analytical and problem-solving abilities to overcome obstacles and find innovative solutions.
• Great interpersonal skills, flexibility, and a willingness to adapt and respond to a change.
• Curiosity and eagerness to learn new things
• A positive and inspiring approach in your everyday work
• English proficiency both written and spoken
* Experience from the fintech industry, banking or payments is desirable.
Application
We look forward to your application with CV in English. We target 60% work-from-office.
Please note that we do not accept, proceed, or respond for applications sent via e-mail.
Location: Karlskrona, Sweden

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-20
