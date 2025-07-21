Designer
2025-07-21
We are looking for a passionate and skilled Designer to join our UX team working on the Opera Browser for Android. As part of a fast-growing product with rich functionality, your work will play a critical role in enhancing the user interface and ensuring a seamless experience for millions of users.
Role & Responsibilities:
Design and deliver user flows, wireframes, mockups, and prototypes using tools such as Figma.
Collaborate closely with developers to hand off designs, provide specifications, and ensure high-quality implementation.
Participate in user research activities including interviews, usability tests, and surveys to inform design decisions and validate user needs.
Prepare visual assets for product presentations and marketing campaigns.
Contribute to and maintain our evolving design system to ensure consistency and scalability.
Align design work with business goals and product strategy by proposing thoughtful, user-centered solutions.
Use analytics and feedback to validate design hypotheses and continuously improve the product.
Maintain a high standard of design quality throughout the product lifecycle from concept to beta and final release.
Job Requirements:
Have relevant education or experience in UX/UI design, with a solid grasp of visual design fundamentals such as composition, layout, typography, color theory, and responsive design.
Are proficient in using Figma and other modern design tools to create clear, intuitive user interfaces.
Understand and apply platform-specific UI patterns and guidelines (especially Android).
Can define navigation models and screen layouts, and develop interactive prototypes to communicate design intent.
Are familiar with user research methodologies and can leverage them to guide and evaluate your design decisions.
Have an eye for detail and a commitment to design consistency and quality from concept through to delivery.
Work well in a collaborative, cross-functional environment and enjoy contributing to a positive team culture.
An Ideal Candidate's Profile:
A diverse and inclusive workplace that encourages innovation and creativity.
A flat organizational structure with short decision-making paths.
A team of supportive and talented individuals who foster a collaborative atmosphere.
Opportunities for professional development and growth.
Access to cutting-edge technology and tools to do your best work.
