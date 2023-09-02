Design project administrator
2023-09-02
Design Project Administrator
Company Name: Nordic UX
Location: Stockholm
Job Type: Full time, On site
About Us
At Nordic UX, we are passionate about delivering exceptional design solutions to our clients. We have a small team in Stockholm and collaborate with multinational companies in and outside Sweden. We value creativity, attention to detail, and a commitment to excellence in everything we do.
What we need
We are seeking a detail-oriented and organized Design Project Administrator to join our team. In this role, you will play a crucial part in the successful execution of our design projects by providing administrative support and ensuring smooth project workflows.
Key Responsibilities
Coordinate project timelines, milestones, and deliverables.
Assist in project planning and scheduling.
Assist in sales activities.
Monitor project budgets and expenses.
Maintain project documentation and records.
Communicate project updates to team members and clients.
Collaborate with designers, project managers, and clients.
Assist in HR-related tasks, such as onboarding and payroll processing.
Assist with resource allocation and procurement of design materials.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Design, or related field.
Proven experience in project administration or coordination.
Strong organizational and time management skills.
Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.
Proficiency in project management software/tools is a plus.
Attention to detail and ability to multitask.
Enthusiasm for design and creative projects.
What We Offer
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
A collaborative and creative work environment.
Freedom to establish your own framework and take full ownership of your responsibilities.
The chance to work on exciting design projects.
Supportive team and company culture.
Office space in central Stockholm.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-02
E-post: hannes.sorman@nordicux.com
Nordic UX AB
