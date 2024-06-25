Design Process Safety Engineer
2024-06-25
We are looking for a dedicated, experienced, and driven person to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is part of our excellent, bold, and passionate New Programs team based in Sweden. By joining us, you will be a key player in establishing and ramping up new factories and contribute to building one of the first large scale battery factories in Europe.
About the job
This position is based within Northvolt's safety engineering team dedicated to development of new factory programs. We're a team of bold safety engineers who support all new factory programs by ensuring designed systems and processes are safe according to Northvolt and numerous applicable directives, laws, standards, regulations and rules. We are a team of people on a relentless mission to build the world's greenest and safest batteries. This starts with hiring the best talent who share the same passion for sustainability. Reporting to the Safety Engineering Senior Manager, the Safety Engineer will collaborate with companywide EHS teams, the manufacturing and process engineering teams and internal and external factory design and engineering consultants, including other business partners to support overall company goals.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Come be on the front lines of developing and implementing Northvolt's comprehensive technical safety management system.
Conduct formal risk assessments, recommend robust mitigation strategies, and track reduction factors through project lifecycles for greenfield and brownfield engineering projects.
Leads technical deep dives and options analysis with respect to health, safety and environmental protection.
Model operational scenarios and work with external consultants/ partners as needed to conduct modelling such as CFD, FDS, PHAST, Canary, ASPEN, ALOHA, and others as needed.
Conduct ATEX assessments and Hazardous Area Classifications. Update drawings with relevant information.
Participate in equipment and mechanical safety review process. Ensure process equipment meets internal Northvolt safety standards in addition to CE and other safety directives.
Facilitate and execute high-quality risk assessments, HAZIDs, HAZOPs, PHAs, LOPAs, SIL, etc. and deliver actionable recommendations to multidisciplinary engineering teams.
Ensure continuous compliance with Seveso Directives for new factory programs.
Support CE certification of custom manufacturing and process systems.
Passionately ensure safety factors and risk reduction methods are satisfactorily implemented in all systems
Support value engineering exercises and advocate for safety systems.
Prepare documentation for authorities and ensure work products meet the applicable directives, standards and laws.
Develop and assist with execution of Pre-Startup Safety Review checklists.
Participate in milestone-driven safety buyoffs of mechanical and process equipment in factory setting.
Partner with production operations and manufacturing engineers to drive process safety improvements and conduct incident investigations in support of Northvolt's continuous improvement mindset.
Perform process safety reviews and approvals as part of the Management of Change (MOC) process. Participate in process safety audits and investigations.
Collaborate with applicable Process Safety networks (internal and external) to maintain safety leadership and share best practices. Establish a process safety dashboard.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have:
B.S. in Process/Chemical/Mechanical/Safety Engineering or equivalent
Experience working with multi-disciplinary teams within MEP/CSA+ teams to identify and implement PSM engineering requirements.
English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus.
Full understanding of core engineering disciplines and ability to demonstrate skills to manage and facilitate engineering resources.
Excellent communication and documentation skills with the ability to convey technical information to nontechnical audiences.
HAZID/PHA/HAZOP/What-if facilitation or technical evaluation experience highly desired.
Dispersion analysis, flammability analysis, consequence modelling, combustible dust hazards, reactive hazard analyses & evaluation, is a plus.
Bonus points for:
BAS-P/U certification is a plus.
Experience designing lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities, chemical process, semiconductor, or similar industries.
Fluency in other languages (Japanese, Swedish, Chinese, French)
