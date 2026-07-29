Design Painter
SkillHuset Sweden AB / Lackerarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla lackerarjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-29
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Assignment description
Design Painter.
Description of the assignment
Responsible for the preparation, mixing, and development of high-quality paint finishes across concept models, prototype vehicles, and design surfaces. Works closely with designers, modellers, and Colour & Materials teams to ensure physical design models accurately represent intended colours, finishes, and visual effects, and to influence and refine design decisions through expert finish execution. This role requires advanced craftsmanship, deep technical expertise in automotive paint systems, and a strong ability to solve complex finishing challenges. It also involves setting quality standards, guiding best practice within the team, and contributing to the development of future vehicle design through high-level finish evaluation and delivery.
Qualifications and skills required for the role
• Extensive experience in paint application and surface finishing within automotive, design studio, prototype, or high-end bespoke environments, delivering premium-quality results.
• Proven ability to prepare and finish surfaces to the highest presentation standards, consistently meeting or exceeding expectations.
• Advanced experience in mixing, matching, and formulating complex colours and finishes, resolving challenging material issues.
• Experience managing paint equipment and materials, ensuring effective maintenance, quality control, and efficient use of consumables. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-14
E-post: jobs@skillhuset.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SkillHuset Sweden AB
(org.nr 559462-7696), http://www.skillhuset.se
405 31 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
10015517