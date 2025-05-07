Design Engineer within mechatronics to Husqvarna AB
2025-05-07
Do you thrive in an international environment where you collaborate closely with suppliers and cross-functional teams? Are you passionate about technology and ready to take an active role in delivering cutting-edge mechatronic solutions? We are now looking for an experienced and driven Design Engineer to help shape the next generation of products in an innovative and global setting. We look forward to your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role as a Mechatronic Engineer, you will play a key role in the development of next-generation handheld products at Husqvarna. You will be part of the Handheld R&D Power Systems division, responsible for powertrains in both battery and petrol-driven products. As a member of this team, you will contribute to innovative solutions for the forest industry and urban environments.
You will have significant responsibility for technical deliveries and drive the development of mechatronic systems and components. The role involves close collaboration with internal cross-functional teams as well as external suppliers to ensure that our products meet the highest standards of quality and performance. Your technical expertise and ability to make sound decisions will be essential in taking projects from concept to final product.
To succeed in this role, you need to be proactive, curious, and driven, with a strong interest in technical details. You have experience in mechanical design and enjoy working both independently and as part of a team. Strong communication skills and the ability to make clear and confident decisions are essential.
You are offered
• An exciting workplace with skilled and motivated colleagues who value collaboration
• Opportunities to develop your knowledge and skills within mechatronics and electronics
• A key role in the development of Husqvarna's future products
• Great opportunities to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future through your consultancy role at Academic Work.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• 3D and 2D design of Electromechanical Components.
• Electromechanical concept design and support feasibility studies.
• Contribute to new product development as well as improvements of existing products, while supporting team and "Squad" deliveries and maintaining both internal and external collaborations.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
• Experience in Mechanical Design Engineering or similar position.
• Knowledge with design tools such as Catia, Office, Matlab.
• Strong communication and presentation skills in English - both verbal and written. This is required for both interbnal and external communication.
It is meritorious if you have
• Knowledge in the design of light metal, machining and molding tools.
• Experience in embedded systems and mechatronics.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Responsible
• Assertive
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
With over 330 years of innovation behind them, they identify as the world's oldest startup. A large, globally leading company in terms of revenue, yet a small and familial business within its walls. All ideas are welcomed and appreciated. There's a close connection between departments, and development ambitions flow throughout the organization. So, what does Husqvarna do in daily operations? They deliver forestry, park, and garden products for professional users. They combine high performance, user-friendliness, and safety, offering a wide and growing range of products and accessories, including everything from chainsaws and cutting machines to robotic lawnmowers. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
