Design Engineer Wiring Harness

We are currently looking for a Wiring Harness Design Engineer for our client in the automotive industry.
Job description:
The design engineer will be designing harnesses, flexible PCBs and high current/high voltage busbars. The design work also includes plastic/steel fasteners, isolators/protection covers and other parts for the battery disconnect unit (BDU) for both low and high voltage applications. The work will be carried out in an agile team and you will report to Scrum master and Product Owner.
Experience required:
• Minimum 3 years of experience designing electromechanical components such as harnesses, PCB, busbars, distributions boxes, metallic and plastic fasteners.
• Experience from working within automotive industry/product development systems.
• Experience from packaging work in tight and complex environments using CATIA V5 and/or Creo with harness module/flattening and Teamcenter.
Skills required:
• Skilled in Catia V5 and/or Creo
• Ability to work in agile teams planning the work and estimating own workload.
• Minimum BSc in Electrical or Mechatronical Engineering or equivalent
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
• Excellent communicational skills and ability to work in a global environment
• Teamplayer who easily can collaborate with others.
Additional info:
We schedule interviews on a rolling basis so do not wait until end date. Så ansöker du
