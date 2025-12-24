Design Engineer (Non-Conformance) to Beyond Gravity Linköping
2025-12-24
Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Beyond Gravity, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is the first space company to combine a startup mindset, agility, speed and innovation with decades of experience and proven quality. Approximately 1800 employees at 12 locations in six countries (Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, USA, Finland and Portugal) develop and manufacture products for satellites and launch vehicles with the goal of advancing humankind and enabling the exploration of the world and beyond. Beyond Gravity is the preferred supplier of structures for all types of launch vehicles and a leading provider of selected satellite products and constellation solutions in the New Space sector. In 2024, the company generated a revenue of around CHF 359 million. More information at: www.beyondgravity.com
Our Crew
The engineering team in Linköping consists of around 90 people, including engineering managers, design, analysis, systems, and verification engineers. We work in an international environment, closely collaborating with our customers as well as with other Beyond Gravity sites across Europe and the USA.
Your Mission
Main focus
Participate in NRBs, propose technical solutions, support corrective actions, and perform basic root cause analysis with guidance.
Support FAI activities and operator training when required; provide on-site production support to prevent non-conformances.
Additional tasks
Independently design parts and assemblies, considering requirements, tolerances, manufacturability, cost, mass, and integration.
Develop complex CAD models and perform design tasks within the assigned domain.
Lead change management, ensure traceability, and coordinate part lifecycle activities with PLM/ERP.
Prepare design justifications and support validation activities, including requirement traceability and design reviews.
Prepare project-specific technical documentation and contribute to internal and customer deliverables.
Maintain traceability between engineering inputs, outputs, and requirements; clearly communicate project status in meetings.
Gather and interpret basic data; contribute ideas during brainstorming and innovation sessions.
Support bidding and proposal activities; provide inputs to ECPs (Engineering Change Proposal) and CCNs (Contract Change Notice).
Coach interns, students, and junior engineers.
Maintain strong knowledge of the product portfolio and regularly interact with flight and test hardware.
Your Story
Must have:
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Aerospace, Mechanical or other engineering, or equivalent experience.
3+ years of mechanical design experience in aerospace or equivalent industry.
Proficiency in 3D CAD modelling and 2D drawings (preferably CATIA V5, Siemens NX).
Ability to work independently on moderately complex design tasks.
Understanding of mechanical design principles, tolerancing standards and configuration
control.
Knowledge of manufacturing processes and their constraints.
Fluent Swedish
Nice to have:
Experience in the space industry, with structures, mechanisms or components.
Experience with composite and metallic structures.
Familiarity with Teamcenter or similar PLM systems
Why Beyond Gravity?
Work in a growing high-tech company with career opportunities both locally and internationally
Be part of a dedicated team with the ambition to redefine space!
In Linköping, we have experienced and skilled staff and a diverse management team
We offer a hybrid workplace with flexibility and independence, as well as brand-new facilities - including our own gym
Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Catarina Rio | | catarina.afonsorio@beyondgravity.com
Beyond Gravity is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome and encourage applications from all qualified individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected categories. Please send your CV in English.
