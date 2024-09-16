Design Engineer, Aerospace products
2024-09-16
Together Tech creates innovative products and digital solutions. We believe in creating a dynamic workplace andencourage our engineers and developersto combine thestrong technical knowledge with the desire to push boundaries of technology forcreating a more sustainable future.
We are now looking for an experienceddesign engineer for an assignmentin a highly topical area, aeronautics and radarsystems. The main purpose for you will beto develop the mechanical design in projects related toairborne and ground-based products.
Your technical bakgrund
Bachelor or Master degree within Mechanical engineering
Experienced inmechanical designs in Creo,2D and 3D, Windchill, IFS
Previous experience of carbon fiber, electronics cooling and antennas is a plus.
You have prior experience in product development, design, drawings and toleranceand technical documentation
Good communication skills and fluencyinSwedish and English
Some of our assignments are in security-classified areas and for these a security clearance is required before you can start the assignment. Citizenship from a NATO member state is a requirement for a security-classified area.
Your personal characteristicsBeing a consultant puts extra light on having a flexible and curious mindset, a self-reliant way of workingandyour capability to build strongrelationships with customers and colleagues,while keeping track of the target picture. You staycurrent with industry trends andemerging technologiesand are motivated to develop together with us.
Together Tech for sustainabilityWe provide opportunities for development through a variety of assignments in different industries, whether it be client projects or in one of our exciting in-house projects. At Together Tech, you work together with other engineers who are passionate about the environment and sustainability, all with a desire to create lasting solutions using technology - or as we say: Better World Tech!
Your development & our support
Your development and well-being are important to us, and Together Tech offers benefits that support you and your career in the best way. We value the importance of secure employment and fixed salary, and we have acollective agreement. We prioritize your health and provide a wellness allowance of 4000 SEK per year. Moreover, we offer health check-ups, contributions to activities, and wellness discounts.
We enjoy spending time together through various social activities and team-building activities suitable for everyone! From after-works and sport activities to pentathlons and corporate conferences.Our commitment is to give you greatconditions to grow through various assignments and projects as well as individual development plans. We also offer courses in sustainability and other courses within the framework of your role and goals. We takepride in being recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers in 2024!
Learn more about us atwww.togethertech.com.
