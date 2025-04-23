Design Engineer
2025-04-23
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a Design Engineer for Interior Lighting, to strengthen our team in Gothenburg.
Responsibilities
• Highly skilled and creative Automotive Interior Lighting Specialist.
• Responsible for designing and developing innovative interior lighting solutions for automotive applications.
• Working closely with engineers, designers, and suppliers to create aesthetically pleasing, functional, and safe lighting systems that enhance the user experience in vehicles.
Requirements
• Bachelor's degree in Industrial Design, or related field.
• 3-5 years of experience in automotive lighting design, interior design, or related field.
• Experience working on automotive projects is preferred
• Knowledge of lighting technologies (LED, OLED, fiber optics) and their integration into automotive systems.
• Experience working with CAD/CATIA.
• Familiarity with automotive standards and regulations for lighting systems.
• Experience with prototyping, testing, and product validation processes.
• Strong sense of design aesthetics, with the ability to balance functionality and creativity in interior lighting solutions.
• Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills, with the ability to find solutions to complex design and technical challenges.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to clearly explain complex technical concepts to non-technical team members.
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on and want to join a global company, then this is the place for you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
