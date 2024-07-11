Design Engineer
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2024-07-11
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
Design Engineer - Gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers
At Alfa Laval, where 140 years of rich history meets a dynamic start-up culture, we're renowned for our leading-edge technology to enable energy efficiency, clean energy, and water solutions. Our journey of innovation is far from over, and we invite you to join us in shaping a brighter future. We value collaboration, inclusion, and a learning mindset as we are paving the way towards net zero, making this vacancy the perfect opportunity to grow and thrive in your purposeful career.
Our cutting-edge technologies drive sustainability in the existing industry, focusing on energy efficiency, reducing emissions, and recovering waste heat. Our solutions pave the way for the transition to clean energy and a circular economy. The Gasketed Plate Heat Exchanger stands as one of the most pivotal technologies and plays a key role in the ongoing energy transition.
Therefore, we are seeking a dedicated design engineer to join the Research & Development (R&D) team for Gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers (GPHE).
About the Job
Our Research & Development (R&D) is an integral part of the Business Unit Gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers, which is responsible for the global sales of our GPHE products. New Product Development (NPD), within R&D, is responsible for developing new products.
Interesting challenges related to a more sustainable and energy-efficient world lie ahead of us, so we are seeking an additional design engineer. We are looking for someone who is passionate about new challenges and wants to be involved in developing future products.
Who Are You?
A significant part of our work is conducted in project form within cross-functional teams. Therefore, as a person, you need to be collaborative, communicative, and responsible with a strong drive towards results.
You are structured in your approach to work and can see and analyze details while also having the ability to see the bigger picture.
You have a degree in mechanical or industrial engineering with a focus on product development or mechanics. We appreciate broad mechanical knowledge, a passion for technical challenges, and experience in design and development work. Experience with 3D CAD, FEA, and PDM systems is valuable.
For this position, you must have good English language skills in speech and writing.
We Offer You
We present an exciting position within an open and welcoming environment, where we collaborate to foster personal and collective growth and create value. Your work will make a substantial impact on Alfa Laval's future success.
We are looking forward to hearing from you soon so send your application without delay, and no later than August 5th, 2024. Please note, applications sent directly via email will be disregarded without notice.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you may be invited to play the assessment games. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "f0664babaf71045e". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval Jobbnummer
8797431