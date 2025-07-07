Design Engineer - Floating Wind Turbine Systems
2025-07-07
Design Engineer - Floating Wind Turbine Systems
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Type: Project-based (18 months with potential extension)
Experience: ~3-5 years
Design the Future of Offshore Energy
We're developing the next generation of floating wind turbine systems - and we're looking for a Design Engineer with a strong mechanical background and a passion for building complex, real-world systems. In this role, you'll contribute to the design and development of critical subsystems and components within our floating wind platforms, working closely with senior engineers and specialists across multiple disciplines.
Backed by EU-funded innovation projects, we are now scaling our internal capabilities to develop and manufacture key subsystems in-house. That means we're building more than turbines - we're building a team that can take full technical ownership of what will become a crucial part of tomorrow's energy infrastructure.
About SeaTwirl
SeaTwirl AB is a Swedish energy-tech company within offshore wind power with the purpose to enable floating offshore wind - wherever it is needed. SeaTwirl's unique floating vertical-axis wind turbine has a low center of gravity, a slim substructure, and a generator house accessible at the sea surface enabling small, cost efficient, and locally available vessels to maintain it. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2016. Read more at: https://seatwirl.com.
Join Us to Shape the Future of Floating Wind
You'll be part of a cross-functional team and play a key role in transforming ideas into detailed 3D models, drawings, and manufacturable solutions - all the way from concept to prototype.
What You'll Do:
• Contribute to the mechanical and system design of components and subsystems in a floating wind turbine platform
• Create and manage 3D models, drawings, BOMs, and technical documentation with attention to structure, tolerances, and functionality
• Assist in the design of large steel structures, machined parts, and corrosion-resistant assemblies suitable for offshore conditions
• Support the integration of electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical systems into complete and functional solutions
• Collaborate across disciplines - including structural, electrical, and hydrodynamic engineers - to ensure cohesive designs
• Assist in system-level layout and interface design (e.g., drivetrains, brake systems, cooling systems, and mechanical joints)
• Work with suppliers and manufacturing partners to develop parts and ensure production readiness
• Participate in design reviews and concept evaluations
Who You Are:
• A curious and capable design engineer with a strong mechanical foundation and a desire to work on meaningful, large-scale engineering challenges
• Comfortable taking initiative, learning quickly, and collaborating across functions
• Eager to work on full-system products and contribute to real-world renewable energy innovation
Core Strengths for This Role:
• A good understanding of how mechanical, electrical, and hydraulic components interact
• Strong communication and collaboration skills across engineering disciplines
• Attention to detail in CAD design, mechanical standards, and manufacturability
• An interest in system-level engineering and offshore technology
What You Bring:
• 3+ years of experience in mechanical or product design, preferably in energy, marine, machinery, or offshore-related industries
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field (e.g., Mechanical Engineering, Power Engineering, Naval Architecture, or similar)
• Proficiency in 3D CAD software such as SolidWorks, Inventor, or equivalent
• Experience working with machined parts, steel structures, and mechanical assemblies
• Understanding of tolerancing (GD&T), DFM principles, and mechanical standards
• Good English skills - written and spoken
• Hands-on mindset and experience working with production, manufacturing, or suppliers is a plus
Valued Experience:
• Offshore or marine design experience
• Knowledge of industry standards (e.g., DNV, ABS, IEC, ISO)
• Understanding of hydraulic or electrical system integration
• Exposure to system engineering and cross-functional development
• Familiarity with welded structures, structural design, and fatigue considerations
Why Work With Us?
You'll help shape the future of renewable energy by designing innovative, robust systems that will operate in some of the world's harshest environments. We're not just designing parts - we're designing a new path for renewable energy.
At SeaTwirl, you'll:
Help bring a new technology from drawing board to open ocean
Work in a cross-disciplinary, high-ambition team
Be part of something with purpose: accelerating the green transition
