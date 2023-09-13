Delivery Manager-Banking Domain-Stockholm
2023-09-13
Role - Delivery Manager
Technology - Focus on large scale transformation programs of Banking Clients in the Nordics
Location - Stockholm, Sweden
Job Description
Today, the corporate landscape is dynamic, and the world ahead is full of possibilities! None of the amazing things we do at Infosys would be possible without an equally amazing culture, the environment where ideas can flourish and where you are empowered to move forward as far as your ideas will take you.
At Infosys, we assure that your career will never stand still, we will inspire you to build what's next and we will navigate further together. Our journey of learnability, values and trusted relationships with our clients continue to be the cornerstones of our organization and these values are upheld only because of our people.
Your role
In the role of a Delivery Manager, you will work with some of the largest banks in the Nordics on their multi year transformation programs. Your role will be to assist the banks in program managing the various transformation programs in play, including, but not limited to
GDPR
Data foundation
Digital core
Legacy modernization and
Cloud migration
Each program will have it's own team and you will be the person leading the team that oversees and ensures all the various programs are meeting their objectives, governance is effective, finances including invoicing are on track, continuous learning and improvements are in place, tooling and associated productivity improvements are on track, escalations are addressed and best practices are communicated and shared. This will also include setting up the right processes for change management, knowledge management and demand and supply of right skills at the right time and in the right location.
You will be the key person for ensuring the success of the business case and the contract for Infosys. It goes without saying that you will have the opportunity to drive solutions, solve problems and ensure program execution to enable our clients to meet the changing needs of the global landscape.
Required
Act as a key "point of contact" to provide the necessary support and information to program leads and client stakeholders.
You will lead your team in program and project processes as well as the development and delivery of deliverables.
In your role, it is essential to always consider both sides - the customer's perspective and that of the technical team. With excellent analytical skills and a knack for tackling problems head on, you will find the right solution for all stakeholders and effectively put it into action.
Be the single point of contact for Program and Product Owners (customer) for a group of applications.
Have excellent communication skills
Review program plan and it's execution to meet stated business objectives
Ensure value realization as per the original program objectives
Ensure effective stakeholder management and governance
Perform risk management for each program in your purview
Ensure change management processes are followed
Preferred
Flexibility in traveling to Lithuania and Romania
Basic Swedish/Danish language skills
Personal
Besides the professional qualifications of the candidates, we place great importance in addition to various forms personality profile. These include:
High analytical skills
A high degree of initiative and flexibility
High customer orientation
High quality awareness
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Overview
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation.
With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
