Delivery Manager
Klarna Bank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-07-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Klarna Bank AB i Stockholm
About Us
With over 85 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is on the way to becoming the world's favorite way to shop. To help us get there, we're assembling an unparalleled global talent team-accelerating individual careers, and disrupting entire industries. We're looking for people ready to achieve the extraordinary and embrace our bold ambitions as we shape the future of payments and fintech. Will you join us?
What You Will Do
Supporting the management of multiple partners and concurrent projects.
Helping maintain the integrations and troubleshoot accordingly, providing some operational support where required.
Work with other internal teams and resources to help define the overall solution and scope of our partner integrations.
Driving priorities for the development team as aligned to solution design and scope.
Understanding Klarna products' architecture and design to support successful integrations.
Ensuring Klarna quality standards are exceeded for our partner integrations.
Managing reported issues and coordinating addressing issues for these integrations.
Setting standards and processes around best practices for our partner integrations.
Providing internal training, documentation, and knowledge sharing on partner systems and how to appropriately leverage these integrations.
Being in contact with our distribution partners via messaging, phone,, video call or email as well as on site during workshops and demos.
Using Klarna tools to communicate & coordinate across many teams.
Who You Are
3+ years of software solutioning experience or system integration experience.
High achiever, proven track record of building stuff and getting things done while taking a structured/analytical approach.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Familiarity with e-commerce shop systems or payment systems, specifically platforms and plugins.
Self-motivated individual who takes ownership and drives out solutions.
Closing
To ensure fairness and maintain global market competitiveness, each role in a specific location has a set base salary. During the recruitment process, we will assess your skills and experience to determine which role is the best fit for you.
Additionally, you may qualify for our Contribution-Based Reward (CBR) program, which recognizes and rewards significant contributions to our success. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-13
E-post: ta@klarna.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Klarna Bank AB
(org.nr 556737-0431)
Sveavägen 46 (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Klarna AB Jobbnummer
9428216