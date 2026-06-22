Delivery Driver Stockholm-Järfälla
Mec Transport AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Järfälla Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Järfälla
2026-06-22
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mec Transport AB i Järfälla
, Stockholm
, Gävle
, Borlänge
, Säffle
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Team as a Parcel Delivery Driver in Stockholm!
Mec Transport AB is widening the delivery area and increasing the number of vehicles on the street. So we are looking for dedicated, reliable drivers to join our dynamic team in Stockholm Järfälla.
If you enjoy driving and delivering exceptional service, this is your opportunity to be part of a growing logistics business.
Position Details:
Deliver parcels on behalf of leading companies such as Instabox, Budbee, and Airmee.
Delivery schedule: from approximately 15:30 to 23:00
Commitment: Minimum of 5 days per week (1 has to be weekend)
What We Expect from You:
A valid Swedish B Class Manual Driving License,
Fluency in English; proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
Minimum 1 year proven experience in driving and delivery routes.
A responsible and punctual attitude, with excellent customer service skills.
Availability to work at at least 5 days per week (1 has to be weekend)
Why Join Us?
Competitive pay and flexible scheduling
Join a forward-thinking company that values professionalism and drive
Be part of a vibrant team dedicated to efficient and friendly service
Ready to hit the road with Mec Transport AB? Send your CV and contact details to us today! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-22
E-post: info@mectransport.com Arbetsgivare Mec Transport AB
(org.nr 559527-4118)
Allmänningsvägen 69 (visa karta
)
176 76 JÄRFÄLLA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9973846