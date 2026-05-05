Deck Rating
TT-Line AB / Däckpersonalsjobb / Trelleborg Visa alla däckpersonalsjobb i Trelleborg
2026-05-05
, Vellinge
, Svedala
, Skurup
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TT-Line AB i Trelleborg
, Vellinge
, Karlshamn
eller i hela Sverige
Now Hiring: Deck Rating
We are currently seeking experienced and motivated professionals to join our Deck Department in the roles of AB Deck and Ship Mechanic (deck). If you're ready to take the next step in your maritime career, we'd like to hear from you.
All current onboard positions are part of our talent pool and do not indicate any urgent hiring requirement.
Your Key Responsibilities:
Watchkeeping
Mooring and Unmooring
Deck Maintenance
Cargo Handling
Life-Saving Appliances
Your Profile:
To be considered for these roles, you should meet the following requirements:
Fluent in spoken and written English
A valid medical certificate for sea service
All mandatory STCW certifications required for ferry operations
Certification in Proficiency in Survival Craft and Rescue Boats (PSCRB)
Previous experience on passenger vessels or Ro-Pax ships is highly preferred
Skilled in deck maintenance, carpentry, and general seamanship duties is a strong asset
Your Future with us:
Work Schedule: Structured 2 weeks on / 2 weeks off rotation, promoting a healthy work-life balance
Competitive Pay: Compensation in line with current collective agreements
Professional Environment: Join a skilled, international team operating modern vessels with high safety and operational standards
Apply Today - Set Sail with Us
Send us your CV in English, along with:
Cover Letter
Relevant STCW certificates
Diploma(s) or proof of qualifications
Earliest starting date
Employer references (if available)
If you have any questions regarding the application, please contact: isha.vedak@ttline.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tt-Line AB
(org.nr 556063-7828)
231 61 TRELLEBORG Arbetsplats
TT-Line Jobbnummer
9893367