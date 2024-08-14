Dealer Inventory Analyst
2024-08-14
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport
The Dealer Inventory Management Analyst team is a diverse team of innovative colleagues with various backgrounds and skills, ranging from supply chain expertise to digital development and software engineering.
Collaboration and transparent communication are key for us. With daily stand ups and an agile approach, we cherish a supportive environment where we combine our different skills and passions to make magic together.
Learn more about who we are at Volvo Group Service Market Logistics on YouTube.
Who are you?
Do you hold a degree in Supply Chain Management, Computer Science, or Information Technology?
Are you a team player and a curious analyst who values the importance of collaborative development in a global environment?
Are you passionate about delivering excellent customer service and business performance, utilizing digital technologies and insights based on data?
Then you might be just the one we are looking for to join our team in Dealer Inventory Management!
We believe you are
• Experienced in working with Python, SQL and PySpark and skilled in Azure Data bricks, Azure Data factory.
• Proficiency in using Git for version control and collaboration.
• Experience with agile methodologies in product development
• Skilled in data analytics and able to tell a story based on data.
• Interested in Supply Chain Management and Inventory Optimization.
• A critical thinker with problem solving skills.
• A self-starter who is comfortable to leave well-trodden paths and engage cross functionally.
Regardless of which of the above areas your strengths are, in our team you will have the opportunity to use your unique skills to really make a difference for the future together with supporting colleagues in a highly international and skilled team.
What do we do?
We combine knowledge in supply chain with digital skills to optimize our current supply chain and build capabilities for a better and more sustainable tomorrow.
We secure an optimized steering of spare parts to our 4000 Volvo Group dealers around the globe through an automated inventory concept, balancing end customer availability with a sustainable and cost-efficient supply chain.
Next to our people, data is our strongest asset. Knowing this, we are working closely with IT resources to build a robust dealer data analytical layer that will support data-driven decision-making throughout the company.
We are transforming the way we plan our supply chain as we are in the making of digitalizing our planning processes. We do this by building our own cloud native planning solution allowing agile software development to drive the continuous improvement of supply chain planning capabilities moving forward. This requires a team consisting of, not only digitalization knowledge but also a strong supply chain knowledge contributing to our transformation journey.
You can learn more about Volvo Group DIM (Dealer Inventory Management) concept on YouTube.
Curious?
If you're keen on being part of our journey, we invite you to submit your application today. The final day to apply is August 29th.
For any questions about the role, please contact the hiring manager Kristina Wennerholm at kristina.wennerholm@volvo.com
