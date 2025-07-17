DCS Operator - DRI
2025-07-17
Take the opportunity to relocate to Boden and join the green industrial revolution. At Stegra, we offer full relocation support and the chance to be part of building Sweden's first fossil-free steel plant. You'll work in a collaborative, fast-paced environment where your skills drive real change. If you're looking for a future-proof career and want to make a difference - Stegra and Boden are ready for you.
About Stegra:
Stegra is an industrial impact company with a mission to reduce CO2 emissions in the most fossil-intensive industries. We are building our first facility for large-scale production of green hydrogen, green iron, and green steel in Boden. With plans to employ approximately 1,500 people by the end of 2025, we are creating diverse teams of innovative and goal-oriented individuals in Boden. Together, we are driving the green transition and shaping the future of sustainable industry.
DCS Operator - DRI Plant
As a DCS Operator at the DRI plant, you will play a vital role in ensuring the safe, stable, and efficient operation of the plant. Your main responsibility will be to operate and maintain Distributed Control System (DCS) loops that govern critical process and equipment behavior. This includes actively supporting plant performance, process optimization, and production stability while maintaining a strong focus on safety and compliance.
You will work closely with DCS Engineers, maintenance teams, and operational colleagues to meet production goals. The role requires technical competence, quick decision-making, and attention to detail-especially in operating systems such as HDRI (Hot Direct Reduced Iron) and HBI (Hot Briquetted Iron) machinery.
Responsibilities:
Monitor, control, and adjust DCS-controlled loops to ensure safe and efficient production according to plant operating standards.
Interpret and utilize technical documentation, including Process Flow Diagrams (PFDs), Piping & Instrumentation Diagrams (P&IDs), and logic diagrams for real-time operational decisions.
Apply knowledge of controller modes (Manual, Auto, Cascade, Split Range, Floating Trim) and respond effectively to process interlocks and alarms.
Support the start-up, shutdown, and troubleshooting of processes by operating DCS panels to minimize disruption and downtime.
Operate within Permit to Work (PTW) and Lockout/Tagout/Tryout (LOTOTO) frameworks, maintaining full compliance with all safety protocols.
Actively contribute to Process Hazard Analyses (PHAs) by providing hands-on operational insights and supporting safety improvements.
Ensure the DCS Control Room and surrounding work areas meet the highest housekeeping and safety standards.
Collaborate with shift team members and maintenance personnel to support both routine and emergency operations.
Share best practices and operational knowledge with junior operators to build team capability and improve shift performance.
Participate in shift-based improvement projects and rotate through different operational roles to broaden skills and increase team flexibility.
Key Systems & Equipment Experience: Centrifugal and Screw Compressors, Conveyors, Screens, and Pumps, Dust Collection and Filter Press Systems, HDRI and HBI Systems, Byproduct Handling Equipment
Qualifications:
High school diploma or equivalent education in a relevant technical field is preferred.
Documented safety certifications such as OSHA, Confined Space, Working at Heights, or Authorized Gas Testing are an advantage.
All operational certifications required to fulfill plant duties must be met.
A valid driver's license is preferred.
Experience:
Minimum of 3 years of experience operating in gas-based Direct Reduction (MIDREX) or similar heavy industry environments (steelmaking, mining, oil & gas).
Proven hands-on experience with automated production systems via DCS, including troubleshooting logic and controller functionality.
Skills and Attributes:
Strong understanding of process control fundamentals and DCS interface logic.
Skilled in maintaining process stability through accurate adjustments to setpoints, trends, and parameters.
Familiar with occupational health and safety systems and ISO 45001 standards.
Ability to analyze and resolve problems effectively under high-pressure conditions.
Detail-oriented, organized, and logical with strong analytical abilities.
Proactive and self-motivated, with the adaptability needed in a dynamic plant environment.
Effective communicator and team player.
Additional Requirements:
Comfortable working in a control room setting for extended periods.
Ability to work in rotating shifts.
Must wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and follow all safety guidelines.
What we offer:
If you're passionate about making a real difference and contributing to a more sustainable future, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a driven and ambitious team. Here, you can help shape the future of steel production while growing your own career in a company that values inclusion, collaboration, and personal development. We believe our success starts with our people - and together, we're building a greener tomorrow.
Work location: Boden, northern Sweden.
Relocation support available.
The positions will be filled on an ongoing basis.
At Stegra, we value an inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome and empowered to contribute. We're building a purpose-driven company with sustainability at its core, starting with green steel production in Boden. If you're passionate about the green transition but don't meet every qualification, we still encourage you to apply. You could be exactly who we're looking for-whether for this role or another in our expanding team. Join us in shaping the future of sustainable industry! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stegra Boden AB
(org.nr 559305-4918)
Teknikvägen 3 (visa karta
)
961 50 BODEN Jobbnummer
9430485