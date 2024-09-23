Datamodeller Data Warehouse Sweden
2024-09-23
Are you passionate about Data Warehouse and ready to take on new challenges?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Be part of a skilled organization offering unique opportunities for growth and learning.
Work in Group Data Analytics & Reporting.
Belong to an agile team where focus is to work with development initiatives.
What isneeded in this role:(Software Engineer) Bachelor' or Master's degree in a related field, or a great reason for not having one.
Proven work experience with Data Modelling within BI/Datawarehousing area
Proven work experience with data modelling tools like Erwin.
Proficient in SQL Development
Knowledge and experience of Teradata, Mainframe, ETL tools such as Informatica.
Experience of agile framework (Safe) and agile way of working.
Strong team player with ability to communicate, contribute and take decisions.
Be curious to always learn and relentlessly find improvements.
Experience of working with Data Warehouse in Swedbank is a plus.
What we offer when you join us: An open, simple and caring culture
Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
Development opportunities and advancement in your career
Flexible working options
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits
"Join our team and...
be a part of team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage". Peder Gustavsson, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 20.10.2024.Location: Umeå, Stockholm
Recruiting manager: Peder Gustavsson
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
