Datainsamlare Växjö

2024-07-05
International data analytics company is looking for a person to visit several places in the city. The job consists of collecting simple outside data within certain time frame and upload them to our system using very simple mobile application.
The job should be done every day, from Monday till Friday any time between 12:00 and 16:00; Saturdays from 11:00 till 14:00. The job itself won't take more than 20-30 min of your time.
Requirements:
smartphone
driving license
access to a car
The nature of the job makes it great for a student or someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income. Self-employed are welcomed.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-04
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Växjö".
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com
