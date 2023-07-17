Datainsamlare Umeå
2023-07-17
International data analytics company is looking for a person to visit several places in the city, collect simple outside data and upload them to our system using mobile application.
The job should be done every day, from Monday to Friday (except for public holidays), any time between 13:00 and 16:00. The job itself woudn't take you more than 30-40 min of your time.
Requirements:
smartphone
driving license
access to a car
The nature of the job makes it great for a student or someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income. Self-employed are welcomed.
Please apply : arbeta@informedsources.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-16
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Umeå". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Informed Sources (Sverige) AB
(org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com
903 27 UMEÅ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB Jobbnummer
7970253