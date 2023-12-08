Datainsamlare Malmö
International data analytics company is looking for a person to visit several places in the city by car, collect some outside visible data and upload them to our system using mobile application.
For this job one must be available on Saturdays from 11:00 till 14:00 and occasionally on weekdays.
Requirements:
Smartphone
Driving License
Access to a car
The nature of the job makes it great for someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income.
If you are an independent contractor, it would be a big advantage! Please mention it while applying
Please, send your CV to arbeta@informedsources.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-07
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Malmö". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Informed Sources (Sverige) AB
(org.nr 556837-8813) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB Jobbnummer
8318016