Datainsamlare Malmö

Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2023-12-08


International data analytics company is looking for a person to visit several places in the city by car, collect some outside visible data and upload them to our system using mobile application.
For this job one must be available on Saturdays from 11:00 till 14:00 and occasionally on weekdays.
Requirements:
Smartphone
Driving License
Access to a car

The nature of the job makes it great for someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income.
If you are an independent contractor, it would be a big advantage! Please mention it while applying
Please, send your CV to arbeta@informedsources.se

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-07
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Malmö".

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Informed Sources (Sverige) AB

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB

Jobbnummer
8318016

