Database Administrator
Etraveli Group is a leading global flight technology provider, specializing in flight sales and offering flight content delivery and fintech products. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond.
We partner with major global platforms such as Booking.com, Google Flights, Skyscanner, and Kayak, providing seamless flight booking and related services. Our B2B portfolio includes a separate fintech entity with its flagship product, PRECISION, a risk management solution, Sweden's leading flight comparison site Flygresor.se, Tripstack, our B2B Flights as a Service Provider and world leader in virtual interlining, and Wenrix, the embedded AI platform for flights. We also operate our own online travel agency brands including Gotogate, Mytrip, and Flightnetwork.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 3200 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do.
Major offices in Sweden (HQ), Greece, India, Canada, Israel, Poland, UK, and Uruguay.
The Role
As a DBA at Etraveli Group we have the opportunity to get deep knowledge of new technology, to learn more about how to create the optimal database environment, at a rapidly growing company that is world leading in its business.
Working with us means you'll have access to a team of highly competent professionals and ample resources to foster your personal and professional growth.
We face the challenges of the day working for a company that goes the extra mile to ensure that we have fun at, and outside, the office.
Key Responsibilities
As a Database Administrator on our team, your primary focus will be on maintaining the stability and performance of our production application. You will work closely with your team members to:
Maintain, monitor, and develop our database environments
Automate our processes to meet the demands of our rapid growth using Bash scripting
Collaborate with developers to support their projects and test environments
Automate our processes to meet the demands of our rapid growth
Utilize cutting-edge database technology, including MySQL InnoDB cluster, Singlestore, SQL Server, Hadoop, ScyllaDB, PostgreSQL and Couchbase
Requirements
A solid understanding of Database Administration
Experience in administering MySQL databases
Knowledge of Disaster Recovery (DR) principles
Expertise in Linux and extensive experience with shell (bash) scripting to streamline database management tasks and optimize performance
Experience with Vitess and/or Database sharding to support large-scale distributed database systems
Meritorious experience in administering SQL Server, Hadoop, Singlestore, PostgreSQL
Familiarity with Docker, Kubernetes, Ansible and Git
Benefits
At the Etraveli Group Gothenburg office, you will be part of +200 people, all with different cutting-edge skills and personalities. Our shared ambition, passion, and strong work ethic are what drive us toward the same goals. This foundation allows us to value our individual differences, which we believe are precisely what make us a strong team. With us you can enjoy:
Our office is located in Merkurhuset in Gothenburg, a few steps away from public transport and lunch restaurants.
We work on a hybrid-model where you can choose to work two days from home and you have two weeks per year that you can choose to work from a remote location
We love gaming and after work activities.
We know the value of personal development and continuous training.
Hackathons and Dev Weeks - We believe in promoting creativity and trying new things.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident.
Daily breakfast - To kick the day off just right, breakfast is available at the office every morning.
Diversity disclaimer
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation. Så ansöker du
