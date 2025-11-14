Data Scientist / Data Engineer - Anti-Cheat
The Anti-Cheat team comprises a set of disparate but complementary disciplines, including game security development, internal tooling, backend- and data engineering, and data analytics/machine learning. Most of us work across more than one of these domains. Being a core function supporting all of Embark games, we collaborate with many different stakeholders throughout the organisation, such as game teams, legal and community management.
As a Data Scientist/Data Engineer in the Anti-Cheat team at Embark Studios you will be part of a small, cross-functional team with a mission to keep Embark games fair and safe from cheating and exploiting. In this role you will use your skills and experience to prevent and detect malicious and cheating behavior, as well as strategically driving our efforts for using data to become smarter and better within the anti-cheat function.
You'll be working closely with other data scientists and data engineers within Embark to continuously improve our data foundation, and on top of that assess telemetry and work together with game-, backend-, and ML teams.
You are likely curious to learn new skills, and enjoy working autonomously and taking initiatives while also collaborating within and across teams. Your passion for data, technology and games is what is driving you to great success. By being creative and experimental you aim to solve problems in a game-changing way.
Example of responsibilities
Work closely with stakeholders and game teams to scope and design anti-cheat measures.
Perform ad-hoc investigations into suspicious patterns and gameplay behavior.
Contribute to the team with your mathematical skills and modeling abilities.
Research and develop anti-cheat metrics and performance indicators.
Design, develop, and monitor ML solutions.
Extract, analyze and communicate insights from gameplay data.
Integrate and ingest data from third party services.
Work on tools and services to automate and streamline the anti-cheat efforts at Embark.
Build ETL's, data pipelines and data products.
We would love if you have
A creative and curious mind.
Deep knowledge of complex SQL.
Strong programming skills in Python.
Experience working with Google Cloud Platform.
Experience working with either Hadoop, BigQuery, Snowflake, or similar.
Experience working with ETLs and data pipelines.
Experience in predictive modeling and analysis over large datasets
Professional English communication skills.
Additionally, we think it would be a great bonus if you have
Experience with Go
Experience and/or interest in games and anti-cheat
