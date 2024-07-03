Data Scientist
Omnicom Media Group AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Omnicom Media Group AB i Stockholm
Join our Advanced Analytics team at Annalect!
We are looking for candidates who have recently graduated or have a couple of years of experience in data and analytics, who are eager to enhance their skills and advance their careers within a dynamic and forward-thinking media group.
Annalect is a leading provider of advanced marketing analytics for some of the biggest advertisers in Sweden and the Nordic region. As part of Omnicom Media Group, a network of media-, performance-, and creative agencies, Annalect has been driving data-driven strategy and advanced analytics within the group since 2016. Currently, we are looking to expand our Data & Analytics offering and therefore we are seeking talented and ambitious individuals to join our team as Data Scientists. We are a cheerful team of about 30 employees in Sweden and around 90 in the Nordics.
About the position
In this position you are a part of a team consisting of Data Analysts and Data Scientists. You will have the opportunity to use your expertise in data wrangling and analysis to support the expansion of our analytics offering in R and reporting structure in R Shiny, with focus on API integrations and automation of data streams. You work with our advanced analysis products with a focus on media efficiency and optimization of the advertisers' media mix, something called media mix modelling, and our digital attribution platform. This is an exciting opportunity where you will work with several ambitious brands in your client portfolio.
To be successful in this role, you should have:
At least a bachelor's degree in statistics, economics, or a related field - preferably with a focus on econometrics.
Experience with statistical programming in R/Phyton.
Experience with data management using the tidyverse (dplyr, ggplot2).
Experience with version control/git.
Previous experience in analysis work in a high-paced organization.
Strong ability to explain and discuss the results of statistical models to a broad audience.
Excellent communication skills in English, both oral and written - preferably also in Swedish.
Knowledge of the paid media ecosystem and experience working with data from tools such as Google Analytics, Adobe Analytics, DV360, CM360, Adform, AdvantEdge, and Meta Ads Manager is an advantage, but not required.
As a person you are:
A curious individual who, like us, loves data and analytics.
You demonstrate strong personal leadership and enjoy sharing your knowledge with the rest of the team.
You have strong analytical skills, love to ponder and solve problems by examining all details, and find patterns to understand things on a deeper level.
You appreciate interacting with people and are genuinely interested in solving our clients' challenges in media and marketing.
You have a strong focus on details and have a structured way of working.
We offer you
A challenging job in one of Sweden's leading media agency groups.
An opportunity to work with some of the world's most ambitious brands.
After-work events, conference trips, training events, and fun activities that help us connect as colleagues and friends.
A 37.5-hour workweek with flexible office hours.
A central office located in Katarinahuset at Slussen in Södermalm.
If you meet these qualifications and are interested in joining our team, please apply on our career site: https://omgsweden.teamtailor.com/jobs/4532285-data-scientist
Interviews will be conducted continuously and the position will be filled when we find the right candidate.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Omnicom Media Group AB
(org.nr 556586-2314) Kontakt
Hanna Thelenius hanna.thelenius@omnicommediagroup.com Jobbnummer
8784833