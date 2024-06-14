Data Scientist
2024-06-14
Matsmart is a different kind of food store, challenging the thought of sustainable consumption. We're a European grocery e-commerce, aiding the sustainable reform of our food system by giving everyone a chance to save our planet in an effortless way. We partner with food and FMCG companies to save products at risk of going to waste by re-selling them at discounted prices directly to consumers: sustainable, affordable and accessible to all. Today, our shops are open in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Germany and Austria.Working at Matsmart, you will join our fight against food waste and contribute to making the world a better place.
At Matsmart-Motatos, we have a modern data architecture built with a stack consisting of Snowflake, DBT and PowerBI. We are continuously discovering new opportunities to create value for the business by creating new data products for both insights and to support other teams in the Product & Tech function of the business.
Our tech organization is a growing team of tech and data enthusiasts, and every member of the team play a crucial role in our success story. We're organized in cross-functional product teams, each with their own focus on a particular part of the value stream. In our teams, you will be challenged and have the opportunity to make a difference. If you are passionate about digital products and data, want to make an impact, and have fun along the way, you will fit our team nicely!
What you'll do as Data Scientist
Embed with the product development team as a trusted partner, uncovering new ways to improve the product and drive growth
Define and interpret A/B tests that help answer critical questions about the impact of model and UX changes to our product
Establish a data-driven product development culture by driving the definition, tracking, and operationalizing of feature-, product-, and company-level metrics
Develop and socialize dashboards, reports, and other ways of enabling the team and company to answer product data questions in a self-serve way
To be successful in this role, we believe you need
A Bachelor's degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Business, a relevant technical field, or equivalent practical experience.
Around 2-3 years of work experience in analytics and/or data science.
Experience in data-modeling using SQL in a cloud data warehouse.
Data visualization experience using PowerBI, Tableau, Looker or similar.
Experience in proposing, designing, and running experiments with clear insights and product recommendations.
Experience with scripting languages (like Python) and version control (like Git) is a plus, but willingness to learn is enough.
We also believe you
Don't always wait for direction
Are someone who spots problems and come up with solution theories
Are good at making data driven decisions
Are a strong communicator with the ability to communicate insights to a diverse set of stakeholders
What we offer
Matsmart offers a social and energizing workplace where creativity and ideas are more than welcome and appreciated. We like to explore, and encourage testing and learning, taking ownership and action. We strongly value collaboration and showing we care for one another. We win and lose together as one team.
Matsmart is growing. This means we offer being part of an exciting journey where we grow in terms of teams, new markets, new products and the development of the platform. Together we are building a successful and unique e-commerce company that is contributing to a more sustainable world. Ersättning
