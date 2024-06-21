Data Quality Expert/Information Steward
2024-06-21
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Vattenfall Consumer Sales Nordic is accelerating towards a future with the connected energy landscape, new solutions, empowered customers and disruptive competitors. We have very high ambitions going forward and will continue to be a leader through innovation, customer focused solutions and signature customer experiences.
Job Description
Do you have a passion for data and want to work with data quality and processes in a business driven setting?
We are looking for Data Quality Experts/Information Stewards, that will help us in becoming data-driven in all we do!
Your responsibility is to develop, maintain and document data and data flows, as well as maintaining extensive knowledge of the data flows, processes and personal data being processed. You will also work with improvements and ensuring an adequate quality of data in terms of retention, deletion rules, consent, etc. You will work closely with the information asset owner and business process owner to optimize how we use and track data and data flows, as well as collaborating with system owners and security coordinators to ensure data security controls are implemented and working effectively.
Your main responsibilities:
Defining permissible information use, ensuring that information is current and accessible to authorized users.
Ensuring that the data collection and retained is up-to-date and the data lifecycle is managed, meaning that the information is accurate, complete, and reliable throughout its journey-from creation and storage to usage and disposal.
Participating in information asset classification workshops to give input on data flows and insights related to confidentiality, integrity and availability of data within the systems
Consulting in security and privacy control gap assessments ensuring relevant controls such as, backups, encryption etc. are implemented.
Maintaining the descriptive information (metadata) about information areas to make it easier for others to find and reuse information
Ensuring that data owners, process managers and other relevant stakeholders have a good understanding of the data they are working with and mapping personal data towards processes and applicable rules
Maintaining understanding about personal data flows and implementing relevant safeguards to secure processing of such data
Qualifications
To be successful in this role we believe that you:
Have a university or equivalent degree in the field of computer data science or other related fields
Have good knowledge of information and data management systems and related tools
Have a passion for data and processes and you are good at using digital tools to automate processes
Enjoy using your knowledge to advice and educate stakeholders on data knowledge, data retention, data processing, or new methods and tools to increase data quality as required
Have very good skills in English, as well as Swedish or Finnish, both written and verbally
As a person you are result oriented and can work independently, as well as working effectively with other colleagues across organizational units in different locations/countries to support and exchange knowledge. You are proactive in your work and have a good analytical ability along with strong communication skills.
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location: Solna, Sweden or Helsinki, Finland.
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Anna Maric, anna.maric@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact recruiter Jennifer Wikström, jennifer.wikstroem@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden are Rolf Olsson (Akademikerna), Cecilia Bodin (Ledarna), Mikael Mukka (SEKO) and Simon Salomonsson (Unionen). They can be reached via Vattenfall 's switchboard, +46 8 739 50 00,
We welcome your application no later than August 7th 2024. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website. The advertising period has been extended due to summer holidays and we 'll review all applications when the application has closed.
We 're using tests in this recruitment process and an online test will be sent to all applicants as a first step in the recruitment process when the application has closed.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
