Data Product Leader
2025-10-14
Company Description
Inter IKEA Group brings together three core businesses: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people. You will be part of IKEA Supply and the Supply Chain Development organisation. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers.
Job Description
Analytics management has the assignment to create value and enable business movements by bringing data, competence and the right tools from across IKEA together. We are working closely with the business and product teams that deliver cutting edge, data driven solutions to the many IKEA customers and co-workers.
As a Data Product Leader, you will support the organisation in leveraging information and data assets for maximum value. We use a mix of cloud and on-prem platforms in a data mesh and you will play a central role in making sure that there are high quality data products available to consume. This you will do by managing data assets as data products that can be easily consumed by the rest of the organisation. With a focus on improving the value of the data, you will increase the quality, speed or accessibility of the data by continuously adding and improving data sources. There might also be need for creating fundamental analytics solutions connected with the data product. You will as well help to set up and lead customer or consumer facing products.
A Data Product Leader will be responsible also for overseeing the development and management of data-related products and services within a Product Area (based on IKEA Product Areas).
To maximise the value of our data products you will work closely with the rest of the organisation, moving seamlessly between business and digital specialists. You will collaborate closely with the Analytics Management and Data Management team as well as with other stakeholders and product owners across the larger IKEA organisation.
More specifically, in this role you will be accountable for:
Together with your DevOps team, accountable & responsible for framing of all initiatives connected to analytics management and the digital product teams priorities.
Co-ordinate & manage teams (Onshore/Offshore)
Organize the E2E teams (IKEA and consultants) and processes to optimize the value creation and to stay relevant to the Business priorities and needs.
Create and maintain a roadmap for data product development, prioritizing features and enhancements based on customer needs and market trends.
Plan and execute product launches, coordinating with all the relevant teams to maximize product adoption and success.
Collaborate with support, test and training teams to provide required support and materials enabling successful data products and data driven initiatives implementation.
Gather feedback from users and stakeholders to understand pain points and areas for product enhancement.
Lead and manage data products and establish a process to maximize the connected value over the products lifecycle.
Support connected initiatives in the data space in order to maximize the value delivered.
Help the organization understand how data assets can be used to maximize business value for IKEA. Explore opportunities to monetize data assets and turn data products into revenue streams for IKEA.
Drive continuous improvement, collaboration and knowledge sharing around the data assets you lead.
Ensure quality, integrity, compliance with data privacy regulation and consistency by supporting the use of relevant development techniques, digital frameworks, and best practices.
Qualifications
To be successful in this role, we believe you are a strong leader who is able to naturally and effectively communicate, collaborate, network and build relationships across a complex organisation. You should also be able to make the benefits of data products understood and embraced by both technical and non-technical co-workers and lead a team. Beyond that if you are comfortable balancing several stakeholders and agendas simultaneously.
You are passionate about creating value from data and analytics you enjoy working close to business and used to identify and capture business opportunities and deliver results with high sense of urgency by building relationships and networks.
You will lead the analytics management domain for one of our capability areas to secure that defined analytics needs and data principles are followed.
We expect you to have very good knowledge of analytics solutions such as PowerBi and Analytics Technologies in general and digital organizations, strategies and working methods and a solid experience and track record in data integration across platforms and business processes, data standards, ETL's and analytics solutions transformation to address with good understanding of data domain management aspects on analytics solutions.
You have had hands on experience in managing BW/BI/Data/Analytics solutions in Franchisor and/or global Application landscapes in supply chain environments. Ideally you also have had exposure in building and managing global analytics communities, introducing the necessary solutions and balancing business needs with IT capabilities and developments.
Embracing agile practices and ways of working in an entrepreneurial environment is to your advantage.
Additional information
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application in English and we only handle application sent in via our recruitment system. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate. This position is a permanent role and is based in Malmö, Sweden.
We look forward to receiving your application no later than 29th of October 2025.
For more information about the position, please contact Data Product & Sharing Manager Corrado Mazzoni at corrado.mazzoni@inter.ikea.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Specialist Katie Pettersson at katie.pettersson2@inter.ikea.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: katie.pettersson2@inter.ikea.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
215 32 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
