Data Privacy Manager, Afry
Afry AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-02-27
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach.
Our shared principles - Results driven, Client Centric, Empowering and Accountable - guide us in how we work, grow and succeed together. Join us and unlock transitions towards a sustainable and resilient society.
Job Description
Data Privacy Manager - Empower Trusted and Responsible Digital Growth at AFRY
Our current Data Privacy Manager is relocating abroad, and we are now looking for someone new to join us on this journey.
At AFRY, we believe that sustainable digital development starts with trust, transparency, and care - and in this role, you will play a key part in enabling exactly that.
As our Data Privacy Manager, you will be our subject matter expert on data protection and digital compliance. You will help shape how AFRY understands and manages emerging legal risks connected to digitalization, AI and new technologies. This is a collaborative, influential role where you work closely with colleagues across Commercial Legal, Information Security, Group IT and other parts of the organization to turn legal requirements into clear, accessible and meaningful everyday practices.
If you enjoy supporting others, making complexity understandable, and contributing to a culture of responsibility and openness - we would love to meet you.
Location: Solna, Sweden but we have a hybrid workplace model, at the moment 3 days from the office in Solna and 2 days remote.
What you will do
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Offer expert guidance on data privacy, data protection and digital compliance matters.
Develop, maintain and continuously improve AFRY's group-wide data privacy program - including guiding documents, templates, tools, agreements, processes, records and training materials.
Strengthen awareness across the organization around privacy risks, responsible data use and broader digital compliance topics.
Provide hands-on support to the business, helping teams implement efficient processes and carry out data protection risk assessments, maintain processing records and meet legal requirements.
Manage compliance aspects of data breaches and related incident investigations.
Monitor new regulations and trends in data protection, legal tech and AI - and advise the organization on their interpretation and practical application.
Qualifications
What you bring
We believe you will thrive here if you have:
A degree in law and a background working with data protection, privacy or information security within an in-house legal or compliance function.
Proven experience in driving data protection processes, such as risk assessments, training, handling data breaches and supporting implementation of compliance frameworks.
Experience working in a global organization and using Legal Tech tools and platforms.
A solution-oriented and supportive mindset, with the ability to help colleagues find balanced and practical legal solutions.
Strong communication skills in English and Swedish, both spoken and written.
Additional Information
What we offer
A warm, collaborative and inclusive workplace where we learn from each other and support one another.
Flexibility and trust, with the position based in Solna and a hybrid workplace model.
A place within the Group Risk & Compliance team, part of Group Legal - an engaged and knowledgeable group committed to ethical, responsible and forward-looking business practices.
An opportunity to shape the future of how AFRY manages digital risk in a rapidly evolving landscape.
Welcome to submit your application, the deadline is 2026-03-22. We use a rolling recruitment process, and interviews will be held continuously throughout the selection period and the position could be filled before the deadline so please apply already today.
Contact persons:
Hema Lehocky , Chief Ethics & Compliance Officerhema.lehocky@afry.com
Morgan Sandlund, Talent Acqusition Partnermorgan.sandlund@afry.com
Join us in creating a responsible digital future
If you want to use your legal expertise to create clarity, build trust and support meaningful digital development - we would be delighted to welcome you to AFRY.
We look forward to hearing from you.
We kindly ask not to be contacted by staffing and recruitment agencies or salespeople offering additional job advertisements.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REF13876X". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474) Arbetsplats
Afry Jobbnummer
9768478