Data Governance Specialist - Stockholm
2024-11-13
The employer is seeking a Data Governance Specialist to join the DXO data governance team and play a key role in developing and implementing robust data governance policies and procedures that ensure high standards of data quality, integrity, and accessibility across the organization. In this position, your primary objective will be to operationalize governance policies in close collaboration with data management teams, data owners, and the Data & AI product teams. This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a data-driven transformation journey within the company.
As a Data Governance Specialist at the employer, you will help shape and maintain data governance frameworks, guidelines, and procedures. You will also work alongside business units and the Data & AI product teams to ensure compliance with internal policies and external regulations while contributing to the growth and evolution of data governance practices.
Key Responsibilities:
• Design, implement, and continuously improve data and AI governance frameworks, policies, and procedures.
• Provide expert guidance on best practices for data management, covering data lifecycle management, data quality assurance, and data risk mitigation.
• Collaborate with various business units to identify critical data elements and establish data protection protocols to safeguard valuable information assets.
• Work closely with the Data Product and Data Platform teams to integrate seamless data and AI governance across all domains.
• Partner with the Data Governance Officer to deploy governance capabilities that safeguard data and support data-driven decision-making.
• Define and establish governance guidelines and guardrails in collaboration with data product teams, ensuring alignment with architectural principles.
• Implement and manage data governance processes, roles, and responsibilities to ensure clear accountability for data stewardship throughout the organization.
In this role, you will help establish a robust data and AI governance framework, positioning data as a key corporate asset that drives the company's competitiveness in the data-driven business landscape. You will also support the Data Governance Officer in educating the organization about governance principles, policies, and procedures to foster awareness and adherence.
Required Qualifications:
• A degree in computer science, business, information management, or a related field, or equivalent professional training.
• 5-8 years of experience in data governance, data management, or a related area. Previous experience in developing and implementing data governance frameworks and policies is highly valued.
• Deep understanding of data governance principles, best practices, and industry standards. Familiarity with data regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, the EU Data Act, and compliance requirements is essential.
• Expertise in data management, including data quality, classification, lineage, and lifecycle management.
• Strong stakeholder management skills, with the ability to effectively engage, coach, and influence stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
• Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills to identify and address data governance challenges and risks.
• Project management experience, including the ability to manage multiple projects, prioritize tasks, and meet deadlines.
• Experience with federated data governance models in data mesh and domain-driven environments.
• Strong communication skills, able to convey complex concepts and principles to diverse cross-functional teams.
• Comprehensive understanding of the data and analytics landscape within an industrial context.
• Familiarity with regulatory compliance issues related to data management.
• Ability to work effectively in a multicultural and global environment.
• Proficiency in English, both spoken and written.
This role offers an opportunity to directly impact the employer's data governance strategy, ensuring the management of data assets aligns with corporate objectives and industry standards. Your efforts will help empower the organization to leverage data more effectively in decision-making and innovation.
