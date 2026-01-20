Data Engineering Manager
Sinch Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sinch Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Kalmar
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
DESCRIPTION
We are looking for an experienced Engineering Manager to lead our Data Platform team. This role is based in Stockholm and you will manage a high-performing group of engineers distributed across Sweden and the rest of Europe.
In this role, you will shape how we design, operate, and scale our core data platform, ensuring it is reliable, scalable, and able to power products, analytics, and intelligent systems across the organization. The team builds and maintains essential platform components that enable both batch and real-time data flows, and advanced data processing, providing the foundation for high-quality data across the company.
As a key technical leader, you will drive the evolution of our data platform architecture, elevate engineering excellence, and foster a culture of collaboration, ownership, and continuous improvement. You will play a central role in strengthening our data platform to support advanced analytics, AI, and ML at scale, accelerating our ability to innovate with data.
This is a unique opportunity to influence the future of our data platform and strengthen the teams who rely on it.
Team Leadership & Mentoring: Lead, mentor, and grow a team of platform engineers, fostering a supportive, high-performing environment focused on reliability, scalability, and operational excellence.
Platform Strategy & Roadmap: Define and drive the technical roadmap for the data platform in close collaboration with product managers, architects, and key stakeholders-ensuring the platform evolves to meet the needs of data producers, consumers, and downstream products.
Engineering Excellence: Champion platform-oriented engineering best practices, including infrastructure automation, CI/CD for data and platform components, observability, reliability engineering, and robust security and compliance standards.
Technical Guidance & Architecture: Engage in deep architectural and technical discussions, evaluate alternative platform approaches, and guide the team in designing scalable systems, interfaces, and services that power data across the organization.
Platform Delivery & Operations: Oversee the end-to-end delivery and ongoing operations of platform capabilities-ensuring high availability, performance, and quality while enabling other teams to build on top of a strong, self-serve foundation.
Cross-Functional Collaboration: Partner closely with data product teams, application engineering, SRE/infra, analytics, and ML teams to ensure seamless integration, consistent platform adoption, and alignment on standards and patterns.
REQUIREMENTS
Proven experience as a Data Platform Manager or in a similar leadership role within data engineering or data platform teams.
Strong technical background in data engineering, including experience building, operating, and scaling modern data platforms.
Solid understanding of IAC, ETL/ELT and working with both batch and real-time (event-driven) data.
Experience with modern data technologies and delivering data to internal and external stakeholders.
Familiarity with data platform architectures, including streaming frameworks, workflow orchestration, and metadata/data quality management.
Hands-on experience with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, GCP) and their data services.
Knowledge of modern data technologies and frameworks (e.g., dbt, Kafka, Airflow, Snowflake, BigQuery, Databricks).
Highly organized and detail-oriented, able to proactively navigate complex structures.
A strong advocate for engineering excellence with a track record of improving data engineering practices, reliability, and operational efficiency.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to articulate complex data and platform concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience building and maintaining shared data platform components.
Familiarity with data governance, data quality practices, and secure access patterns for data consumers.
Experience migrating from legacy data systems and decommissioning outdated data technologies and tooling.
Our corporate language is English, please submit your application in English.
At Sinch, we value learning, embrace change, and offer opportunities for personal and professional growth. Unfortunately, we are not supporting relocation outside the EU at this time. Applicants must:
Hold Swedish or EU/EEA citizenship.
Have a valid Swedish work permit.
OUR HIRING PROCESS
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://www.sinch.com/careers/.
No matter who you are, we hope you find an exciting path forward - hopefully with us! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sinch Sweden AB
(org.nr 556747-5495)
Lindhagensgatan 112 (visa karta
)
112 51 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9693248