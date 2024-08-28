Data Engineer with interest in Fraud Prevention | SEB, Solna
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2024-08-28
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Örebro
, Sundsvall
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
SEB is more than just a bank with an IT function. We are a progressive tech company powered by innovation and fueled by collaboration. From COBOL to AI and everything in between, we offer you an impressive tech stack and several technology paths. Together we're innovating for a sustainable society and building the tech arena of the future, a welcoming space for everyone. Are you ready to take on a new challenge? If so, you'll be interested in this opportunity!
Would you be interested in working with a skilled team of Data Engineering and Java developers who are responsible for delivering monitoring solutions for SEB?
We are currently looking for an experienced Data engineer to join us on this important journey!
About the role
As a Data Engineer in the Financial Crime Prevention team you will be responsible for developing and maintaining new technical capabilities in a smart way to allow us to detect bad actors. Our technical environment consists of but is not limited to Java, Scala, Python, Hadoop, Kafka, Spark, Kubernetes and Elastic Search. Here you will have a chance to make a difference and work with challenging tasks. You will have great opportunities to both develop and take further steps in your career working within a highly collaborative environment.
You will work in an environment with multiple Agile teams across Sweden and the Baltic states.
To thrive in this role, we believe you have:
• Experience in Java programming language
• Experience in Scala/Python, Spark, Hadoop, Kafka, SQL
• Experience in cloud platforms, such as Google Cloud Platform, Azure or AWS.
• Experience in DevOps and Terraform is considered an advantage.
• Analytical mindset and ability to solve complex technical problems.
• Passion for challenges to drive your personal development and professional growth.
• Being a team player open for growth and learning is crucially important for the role.
What we offer:
• Agile and modern ways of working
• A flat hierarchy and openness to share ideas, opinions and points of views
• Remote working possibilities and flexible work schedule Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
(org.nr 502032-9081)
Stjärntorget 4 (visa karta
)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
SEB Arenastaden Jobbnummer
8864676