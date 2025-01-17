Data Engineer
About Redeploy InsightAt Redeploy Insight, we provide premium IT-consulting services and specialize in building modern cloud data and AI/ML platforms to enable analytical capabilities that empower enterprise companies in the Nordics to stay ahead of the curve.With our deep expertise in cloud, data and AI technologies, coupled with strategic partnerships with Microsoft, AWS, and Databricks, we shape the future of data and deliver tailored impactful and scalable solutions of tomorrow.We believe in our people, collaboration as well as driving business value and technical excellence. Now we're looking to strengthen our team with several Data Engineers who want to be part of our continued growth and success story.Can this be the place where you belong? What it means to be a Data Engineer Consultant at Redeploy InsightAs a Data Engineer with us, you will get the opportunity to be involved in the entire scope of the data platform and work with the latest technologies in Microsoft, AWS and Databricks. We work team and delivery based, which means that you get to collaborate and team up with your fellow colleagues and data specialists to help our clients gain deeper insights and make data-driven decisions by delivering modern and scalable data platforms for various businesses and industries.In the role as a consultant, each day can look different, and your tasks as a Data Engineer typically involve designing, developing, and maintaining automated workflows and pipelines to retrieve, organize, optimize, structure and transform data from various sources.But this role isn't just about the technical work. You'll also engage directly with clients -explaining complex technical solutions, understanding their unique needs, andnavigating challenges. Each day presents new opportunities to grow your skills, expand your professional network, and gain real-world experience across a variety of industries and exciting projects. Who are you?We believe that you are a self-motivated and responsible problem solver. Since the culture in the group is very much about collaboration, you enjoy sharing your knowledge and helping others.Furthermore, you thrive in the consultant role and strive to deliver actual value to your clients by identifying the need for changes, daring to question routines, and constantly coming up with suggestions for improvements. Through your commitment and drive, you contribute to both your own and your client's development.If you're new to consulting, you're eager to explore this diverse role. Proficiency in both Swedish and English, spoken and written, is essential for our national and international clients.What experiences do you bring?
A university degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or Engineering
Experience working with Cloud and tools surrounding the data domain. We mainly utilize Azure, but other cloud offerings are meritorious as well.
Strong expertise in data structures, data processing and data modeling techniques.
Experience working with tooling such as SQL, Python, and Spark. If you have done it in Databricks it would be considered a bonus.
Proficiency in version control with Git and experienced in implementing CI/CD pipelines for automated testing and deployment.
The ability to create efficient data pipelines and manage large datasets.
Good understanding of data architecture such as Lakehouse and Medallion.
Experience working with real-time data and batch processes.
Even if you don't perfectly match the role, we still encourage you to apply. We believe in diversity and inclusion and welcome all applicants with relevant experience and skills.What we offerBeing a member of Redeploy means you have the drive and desire to be the best and work smarter than the rest. We enjoy creative freedom with our projects, benefit from great work/life balance, and thrive in a company culture that is both collaborative and supportive. Everything we do at Redeploy is centered around the simple yet effective idea that we all chip in to ensure our success.
Location
We have offices located in central Stockholm, Göteborg and Jönköping. As we encourage a mix of in-person and remote work to foster innovation and support work-life balance (and like to have fun together), we see that you are based in commuting distance to our office location.
How to apply
We hope that we have sparked your interest and that you are curious to know more about the role and us at Redeploy.
We are constantly recruiting, so submit your application as soon as you can by hitting the apply button. To be compliant with GDPR, we only accept applications through our careers channel. Please submit your application using the form on our career website, or any website displaying a position with us.For any specific questions about the position, reach out to Talent Acquisition Manager Francisca Andersson.
