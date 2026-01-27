Data Engineer - Platform
What We Do
Swiftly gaining ground as Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and expanding rapidly in selected European markets, Flower is on a mission to enable the energy system of tomorrow.
With an industry-leading AI-powered platform at its core, our service includes stabilizing the energy system by enhancing predictability and flexibility for both energy producers and consumers. By combining pioneering technology with a portfolio of flexible energy assets, we break new ground towards a fossil-free energy system, allowing clean energy to power society.
Who We Are
Tech company at heart - purpose in our DNA. Flower consists of a diverse group of innovative individuals with a strong desire to improve the state of the world.
At Flower, we believe trust, collaboration and diversity are essential to not only create an inclusive work environment, but also drive career growth. By embracing varying perspectives, we allow creativity and progress to flourish.
To accelerate towards our goal of becoming the pioneering force powering the energy system of tomorrow, we are now looking for a passionate and skilled Data Engineer, Platform.
About The Role
As a Data Engineer on the Platform squad, you will take ownership of the infrastructure that powers our entire data ecosystem. This isn't just about moving data from A to B; it's about building a scalable, self-service platform that enables our Data Scientists and Product teams to ship at pace. You will work in the intersection of software engineering and data, ensuring our systems are robust, observable, and high-performance.
What You'll Do
Develop and maintain our core data platform (Data Lakehouse, orchestration, and observability) using Databricks, dbt, and Python.
Implement CI/CD pipelines for data systems and leverage Infrastructure as Code (Terraform) to ensure reliable, reproducible deployments.
Identify bottlenecks, optimize distributed compute (Spark) jobs, and assist with cost management to keep our platform lean and fast.
Partner with product teams to design ingestion frameworks and declarative configurations that allow others to scale their own data needs.
Ensure data quality, lineage, and security standards are embedded into every workflow, not treated as an afterthought.
Who You Are
2-3 years of professional experience in Data Engineering with a strong grasp of cloud-based data platforms (Databricks, Snowflake, BigQuery or similar).
Proficient in Python and SQL, with an understanding of distributed systems and a passion for writing clean, well-tested code.
Hands-on experience with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation) and modern orchestration (Airflow, Dagster, or similar).
Meticulous in your work, with a keen eye for data quality, correctness, and edge-cases; you take pride in delivering bullet-proof solutions that scale.
Great team player and communicator, ready to share knowledge, solicit feedback, and collaborate effectively within a diverse, agile team.
Location
Our beautiful office is located in the heart of Södermalm, just a short walk from Slussen subway station. We encourage in-office collaboration but support a hybrid work model.
Apply
Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office. We therefore appreciate it if you could submit your CV in English.
Throughout the recruitment process you will meet with the Talent Partner, Head of Platform, the Team and VP of Engineering.
We look forward to hearing from you!
