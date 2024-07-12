Data Center Operations Technician
Amazon Data Services Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Västerås Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Västerås
2024-07-12
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Amazon Data Services Sweden AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Flen
, Katrineholm
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
AWS Infrastructure Services owns the design, planning, delivery, and operation of all AWS global infrastructure. In other words, we're the people who keep the cloud running. We support all AWS data centers and all of the servers, storage, networking, power, and cooling equipment that ensure our customers have continual access to the innovation they rely on. We work on the most challenging problems, with thousands of variables impacting the supply chain - and we're looking for talented people who want to help.
The Infrastructure Delivery team is looking to hire a highly motivated, best-in-class Network Technician to join our growing team within Infrastructure Delivery. The position responsibilities involve delivering the hardware, configuration and fiber connectivity of interdependent scaling projects across several data center locations. The Network Technician will work closely with both internal customers and external vendors to facilitate smooth project execution in association with Technical Program Managers. A valid (EU) driving license is required as Data Centers may not have any public transportation available nearby. AWS Infrastructure Services owns the design, planning, delivery, and operation of all AWS global infrastructure. In other words, we're the people who keep the cloud running.
We support all AWS data centers and all of the servers, storage, networking, power, and cooling equipment that ensure our customers have continual access to the innovation they rely on. We work on the most challenging problems, with thousands of variables impacting the supply chain - and we're looking for talented people who want to help. You'll join a diverse team of software, hardware, and network engineers, supply chain specialists, security experts, operations managers, and other vital roles. You'll collaborate with people across AWS to help us deliver the highest standards for safety and security while providing seemingly infinite capacity at the lowest possible cost for our customers. And you'll experience an inclusive culture that welcomes bold ideas and empowers you to own them to completion.
Key job responsibilities
The ID Network Technician works closely with their team, ID PIC and Technical Project Managers to deliver scaling projects following and being active part for both the Cabling Installation and the Deployment phase, respecting deadlines and Team SLA's.
Follow and maintain the highest safety standards and diligently encourage a world-class safety culture. As a facility owner team, ensure remediation of safety risks/issues in conjunction with other teams. Own the safety initiatives and projects to foster strong safety culture.
Manual handling and lifting of equipment may be required (weight limits in accordance with regulations) and ability to work off of a ladder and work in confined spaces.
Deliver simple, sustainable and repeatable solutions and processes.
Implementing cabling infrastructure best practices and methodologies.
Manage work and priorities through ticketing system and workflows.
Troubleshoot networking, routing and inter connectivity issues, including troubleshooting of network device configuration and low level application interaction.
Participating in the migration, basic configuration and rollout of new or upgraded hardware.
A day in the life
A day in the life of an ID Network Technician is exciting and varies from day to day with a range of responsibilities, including patching fiber connections, troubleshooting link issues using our internal applications with careful planning, especially when spanning across separate data centers in different regions. We also handle hardware installation in racks, device configuration and upgrades, as well as executing scripts. Collaboration with multiple teams is crucial whilst working on projects as we maintain regular progress updates. We have access to internal systems to keep data up-to-date and use internal resources to dive deep and to keep learning. Network Technicians are expected to work with established best practices to refine operational procedures, develop new tooling and constantly think proactively driving innovation. The desire and ability to work in an ambiguous, collaborative environment is essential for success.
About the team
Diverse Experiences AWS values diverse experiences. Even if you do not meet all of the preferred qualifications and skills listed in the job description, we encourage candidates to apply. If your career is just starting, hasn't followed a traditional path, or includes alternative experiences, don't let it stop you from applying.
Why AWS?
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. We pioneered cloud computing and never stopped innovating - that's why customers from the most successful startups to Global 500 companies trust our robust suite of products and services to power their businesses. Inclusive Team Culture Here at AWS, it's in our nature to learn and be curious. Our employee-led affinity groups foster a culture of inclusion that empower us to be proud of our differences. Ongoing events and learning experiences, including our Conversations on Race and Ethnicity (CORE) and AmazeCon (gender diversity) conferences, inspire us to never stop embracing our uniqueness.
Basic Qualifications
Bachelor in Computer Science; or Certification in a relevant field (CCENT, Network+, CCNA)
2 years of Networking Deployment experience.
Knowledge of network cabling, optic types, and test equipment.
Preferred Qualifications
• Knowledge of network cabling, optic types, and test equipment, such as VFL, power meter, and OTDR.
• Experience working in virtualized enterprise networking environments. Amazon is an equal opportunities employer. We believe passionately that employing a diverse workforce is central to our success.
We make recruiting decisions based on your experience and skills. We value your passion to discover, invent, simplify and build. Protecting your privacy and the security of your data is a longstanding top priority for Amazon. Please consult our Privacy Notice (https://www.amazon.jobs/en/privacy_page)
to know more about how we collect, use and transfer the personal data of our candidates. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Amazon Data Services Sweden AB
(org.nr 556833-3503), https://www.amazon.com/
Kvastbruksgatan 8 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Amazon AWS Vasteras Jobbnummer
8800137