Data Analyst to Bank!
2025-08-07
Do you enjoy working with data and making sure everything is correct and up to date? Would you like to support a large financial organization in building better systems to fight financial crime? Then this could be the right role for you!
About the position
Perido is looking for a skilled and analytical Data Analyst on behalf of our client - a leading Nordic bank with a strong presence across Northern Europe. With over 10 million customers, the bank is committed to enabling people and businesses to reach their goals. This position is based at their offices in central Stockholm.
Your daily tasks
In this role, you will support both strategic and operational initiatives within the KYC data governance area. You will work closely with Data Architects, SMEs, and business stakeholders to improve data quality, support system implementations and deliver on regulatory requirements.
Tasks include:
Analyze existing KYC data to identify gaps and areas for improvement
Develop and implement data standards across units to ensure accuracy and completeness
Participate in major projects related to the Group KYC Tool
Create and maintain a Business Information Model (BIM) for each domain
Monitor data quality metrics and report findings to management - Investigate and resolve data quality issues
Consult agile delivery teams on data governance best practices
Support implementation of new KYC systems, including data migration and integration
Develop reproducible data-flows and ensure high-quality reporting outputs
Analyze and visualize complex data for a broad stakeholder base - Document data definitions, data lineage, and quality rules
Contribute to governance communities and policy development
Stay up to date on regulatory developments and best practices
Your characteristics
To succeed in this role, we believe you are a structured, analytical and self-driven person with strong communication skills. You enjoy collaboration and are comfortable working in a complex, cross-functional environment with multiple stakeholders. You take initiative, show integrity, and thrive in a role that balances technical detail with strategic thinking.
Could this be the next big step in your career?
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Proven experience in data management, data quality, or a related role, preferably within the financial services industry
Experience with advanced SQL queries and familiarity with another programming language, e.g. Python, R, Java and Scala
Familiar with data taxonomy and capable to build small data models
Experience with Power BI to produce reports
Excellent stakeholder management is mandatory as you will be working closely with multiple business areas and key business leads across IT, Architecture, Financial Crime, Compliance, Legal - and the Business in order to implement changes
Fluent in English, both spoken and written
Meritorious:
Experience within financial crime (AML/CTF, KYC, Transaction Monitoring and Sanctions), working agile and experience with SAFe
Experience with data governance frameworks and methodologies
Experience with data migration and integration projects
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment for 3 months, with a possibility of extension. Start asap.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35366 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-06
