Data Analyst Finance at Volvo Grop Digital IT
Framtiden i Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2023-10-05
Do you want to be part of a Talent Program within digital & IT at Volvo Group? Do you have an eye for numbers and an interest in finance? Then you might be the Data Analyst we are looking for!
About Volvo Group Digital and IT
Digital solutions are becoming increasingly important in the industries where Volvo Group Digital & IT operates. Emerging technologies provided by Volvo Group enable our customers and their customers to do more with less, better for others and best for the future.
Within the Volvo Group, we are approximately 5,000 colleagues who work within digital & IT, located in more than 30 countries. If you want to join our postgraduate programs, you will get a sound foundation for your future career. You will work alongside some of the most innovative people in the IT field.
About the role
In your professional role as Data Analyst within digital & IT at Volvo Group, you will collect, visualize, and analyze data for opportunities/problems defined by the business. You will build data models and standard reports as well as tools for a wider user community. As a person, you need to have an interest in IT, but above all a passion for finance as you will be communicating with economists daily.
You will work in a close-knit team where it is important to share ideas and thoughts. Initially, you get a mentor to help you grow from a recent graduate into an emerging professional. The team uses one day a week for learning and development only. In your role, you will work in a wide international network, where your communication skills will matter.
About the Talent Program
The Talent Program with Volvo Group Digital & IT aims to give you, a recent graduate, a good start in your career. The program will last for one year, where you will have the opportunity to combine exciting projects with education so that you can grow as a person and develop your technical skills. You will attend the program together with people from other locations and thus be able to build a network internally. The program is therefore designed to give you both skill development and a community with others who are in the same phase.
You will be given the opportunity to develop both your hard skills (e.g., technical knowledge) and soft skills (e.g., self-leadership). The program will also include joint activities and digital coffee breaks with the other participants as well as an opportunity to exchange experiences with more senior colleagues within the company.
Your profile
To fit into your role as a Data Analyst, we believe that you have a background in a relevant field, you like numbers and have an understanding/interest in finance. You also have a structured way of working and accuracy in your work. Lastly, you are a communicative person who thrives in a role where you get to be part of a wide network.
Requirements
• Relevant bachelor's/master's degree, for example in industrial economics, mathematics
• Speaks and writes fluently in English
Meritorious
• UX/UI
• SQL
• Azure
• SAP
About us
The future works with both staffing and recruitment, we want to make a difference in people's lives. We make a difference by helping people find the right job and the right colleague. We are specialists in recruiting the right talent for the right company. Framtiden can be found in seven locations in Sweden and in Oslo.
