Data Analyst - Team Intelligence
Voyado AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Voyado AB i Stockholm
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Lidköping
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
At Voyado, hundreds of retailers rely on dashboards, exports and shared analytics experiences to understand their business and make decisions. Behind every metric, dashboard and export sits a series of product decisions: what should be measured, how it should be defined, and how it should work consistently across customers, markets and products.
We're now looking for Data Analysts to join Team Intelligence in Stockholm and help shape the analytics products our customers will rely on for years to come.
About the role
As a Data Analyst in Team Intelligence, you will work with analytics products that scale across Voyado's product portfolio. You will help harmonise how data, KPIs and analytics surfaces work across products such as dashboards, BI Export and DeltaShare.
Your focus will be on building analytics experiences that are accurate, consistent and useful for many customers — not creating one-off reports for individual stakeholders.
You'll work closely with Product Managers, Analytics Engineers and domain teams to understand customer needs, investigate data discrepancies, define shared metrics and contribute to the broader product roadmap for analytics across Voyado.
Who you are
You have a product mindset and see dashboards, metrics and analytics experiences as products that need ownership and continuous improvement. You're comfortable working closely with Product Managers, engineers and other stakeholders, and you enjoy creating clarity where definitions, data or expectations differ.
You're curious, analytical and enjoy understanding how data works beneath the surface. When numbers don't add up, you want to find out why.
Most importantly, you care about building analytics that people can trust. We'd love to see that you also have:
Experience working as a Data Analyst, BI Analyst or in a similar analytics-focused role.
Strong SQL skills.
Experience with BI tools such as Sigma, Looker, Tableau, Power BI or similar.
Experience owning dashboards, reports or data products over time.
Ability to translate business and customer questions into clear data requirements.
Strong communication skills and experience working with multiple stakeholders.
High Impact. Great People. Real Growth.
You'll join a company with strong momentum, modern technology, and a collaborative culture where ideas and initiatives are encouraged.
At Voyado, we care about creating an environment where people can grow, collaborate, and enjoy the journey together. We move quickly, challenge ideas, and work closely across teams to deliver meaningful impact.
Some of our benefits:
30 days of vacation
Wellness allowance
Personal development opportunities
Summits and team activities
Four days from the office and one day from home
About Voyado
Voyado is the Agentic Customer Experience Suite for retail.
More than 500 retail brands across 100 markets use Voyado to unite CRM, loyalty, product discovery, e-commerce personalization, and retail media with retail-trained AI that acts on real-time shopper intent.
By combining customer data with product intelligence, Voyado helps retailers deliver more relevant experiences across every channel — online and in-store. The result is more traffic, higher conversions, stronger customer relationships, and measurable business impact.
We're growing across Europe and are looking for people who want to help shape the future of retail technology.
Ready to make an impact?
Fantastic! 🎉
A quick note about our recruitment timeline: As many of us will be taking some well-deserved summer vacation, this process will move a bit slower than usual.
We'd still love to hear from you as soon as possible! We'll be holding initial screening conversations before July 13, after which we'll take a short summer break. First-round interviews will begin from July 27 onwards.
Thank you for your understanding, and we hope you'll apply! 🌞
Additional information
As part of our recruitment process, we conduct a background check on the final candidate.
Making it personal with AI
We believe you'll position yourself best for success in the interview process by being yourself, with support from AI where it makes sense. Later in the process, you may even be expected to use AI. At the end of the day, what matters is meeting you — the person behind the application.
There is no such thing as a perfect candidate; we're all human, so please bring your authentic self. Don't let AI over-polish your CV or answers to the point where we can't hear your real voice, because that's what we care about most. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7950621-2065399". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Voyado AB
(org.nr 556787-0208), https://careers.voyado.com
Lumaparksvägen 9 (visa karta
)
120 31 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Voyado Jobbnummer
9974126