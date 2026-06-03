Data Administrator
Jobbusters Aktiebolag / Elektronikjobb / Luleå Visa alla elektronikjobb i Luleå
2026-06-03
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Your New Role
We are looking for a structured and detail-oriented Data Administrator to support a large-scale industrial operation in Luleå. In this key onsite role, you will ensure that operational and sampling data is accurate, traceable, and readily available to support daily decision-making and continuous improvement.
As Data Administrator, you will act as a central hub for data collection, validation, and reporting. Your main tasks will include:
Maintaining and reconciling daily operational logs and measurement records
Updating and managing Excel-based data trackers and reports
Monitoring and maintaining equipment and device tracking records
Collaborating closely with sampling and field teams to verify data and resolve discrepancies
Reviewing incoming measurement results and ensuring data quality
Preparing structured reports and shift handovers for operational teams
Supporting audits, quality reviews, and traceability requirements
Contributing to process improvements and data automation initiatives
This is an opportunity to become part of a collaborative and growth-oriented environment where your work directly contributes to operational excellence. You will work closely with specialists across operations, quality, and technology while helping drive improvements in data management and reporting processes.
Company Presentation
Our client is a global industrial company and a leading provider of advanced and high-strength steel solutions. With operations in more than 50 countries, the company is driving the transition toward a more sustainable future through innovative products and a clear ambition to reduce the climate impact of steel production.
Good to Know
Scope of employment: Full-time, 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Start date: As soon as possible End date: TBD In your application: Please ensure that your CV clearly demonstrates how you meet the qualifications required by the client.
To succeed in this role, you will need:
Experience in data administration, data entry, or similar operational support roles
Advanced Excel skills, including formulas, pivot tables, and structured data management
Experience working closely with onsite operational, technical, or field-based teams
Meritorious: Experience within industrial, laboratory, or sampling environments
Meritorious: Knowledge of health, safety, and environmental (HSE) processes
Meritorious: Experience with audits, reporting systems, or data quality frameworks
Meritorious: Familiarity with Power Query, macros, or basic process automation
What we Offer
Secure employment with a collective bargaining agreement, insurance coverage and occupational pension
Wellness allowance and employee discounts and offers via Benifex (e.g., health, leisure, transport and healthcare)
Flex pension and access to the Lifeplan pension advisory service
Additional compensation during parental leave
Occupational health services
Long-term assignments and a dedicated Consultant Manager for personal support
Opportunities to build valuable experience, expand your network and grow your future career
We look forward to receiving your application
We review applications on an ongoing basis. As recruitment processes in the consulting industry can move quickly, the position may be filled before the advertised deadline — so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
You do not need to submit a cover letter. Instead, please respond to the screening questions included in the application process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7842055-2033131". Arbetsgivare JobBusters Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556826-5606), https://www.jobbusters.se
972 31 (visa karta
)
972 31 LULEÅ Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Jobbnummer
9944692