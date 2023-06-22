Data Acquisition Engineer
Are you a skilled engineer who thrives on being hands-on, self-sufficient, and has a passion for data acquisition? Do you have a keen interest or expertise in computer vision or video analytics? Perhaps it's time for a new challenge within one of the region's largest Quality Assurance organizations? If so, we have an incredible opportunity that combines all your passions! We are now looking for new colleagues to our Analytics and Platform Test team, working with video analytics solutions.
Who is your future team?
Introducing our exceptional team of software video analytics experts! The Analytics and Platform Test team is dedicated to testing and verifying cutting-edge video analytics applications on embedded products, specifically cameras. They are a remarkable group of professionals who work closely with software developers, fostering a strong and seamless partnership.
You will join a small and versatile team consisting of different roles, including a project manager and specialized data acquisition professionals. The project manager will guide the team and ensure smooth progress of our data acquisition projects. The other team members bring expertise in data acquisition techniques and will contribute their specialized skills to collect valuable data.
What you'll do here as a data acquisition engineer?
You will together with a small team ensure that the software video analytics organization is supplied with video data for verification and for training. Important tasks for the role are:
• Set up data collection sites in the field or outside labs.
• At selected customer sites set up data collection solutions that is mutually beneficial for both parts.
• Develop efficient ways of working for data collection in close cooperation with the software analytics organization.
• Advocate for applicable data content.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We expect that you have a keen interest in video analytics and that you enjoy hands-on work with camera products in the field. It is also important that you appreciate problem solving and genuinely enjoy engaging with co-workers to get work done.
We think that you have a bachelor's or master's degree in computer science or equivalent. You might have experience as a system integrator or equivalent field experience with camera products and practical knowledge in network communication and setting up network solutions.
You are adaptable and flexible to drive innovation and process creation for a newly formed team.
We'd also like to hear that you have:
• Driving license for heavy trailer (BE) or a readiness to get one.
• Experience in customer interaction
What Axis have to offer
One of our greatest assets is our focus on collaboration. We also know that good ideas can come anytime and anywhere and therefore we encourage everyone to contribute and be innovative. If you are a person who likes to make a difference, you will feel right at home with us! The well-being of the employees is essential to us. We work actively with our culture where team spirit, equal opportunities for all and having fun are central parts. We want you to enjoy working with us! Therefore, we offer great benefits, e.g., flexible working hours, breakfast every day, classic Swedish fika on Fridays, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances, your very own Axis bicycle - just to name a few.
Ready to Act?
Do you want to join our team? Apply today, we evaluate applications continuously. However, keep in mind that feedback response times may be slower than usual because of the summer vacation period. If you have any questions, you are welcome to reach out to hiring manager Carl Wiberg +46 46 2879489.
