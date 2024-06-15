Danish Business Development Representatives to Reliable AB!
Do you speak Danish and have an interest in customer relations and business development? If you are looking for a role where you can develop your sales ability and gain relevant experience, this is the role for you! Apply today as we work with ongoing selection.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Reliable AB staff develop their sales assignments with niche talent recruitment, directly from universities and colleges. They work in a youthful environment with unique conditions to be able to staff and optimize results for all types of sales assignments. Every customer contact is a marketing opportunity and they place great importance in the person who represents a customer always having a relevant education, knows the market, the company and the product it represents. In this role your main responsibility will be to book appointments for Reliable's customers, and offer them the best conditions for their business growth.
You are offered
• An exciting experience where you can develop your sales skills
• A dedicated consultant manager to help and guide you in your role and future career path
• A competitive salary with the possibility of a generous provision salary
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Prospecting and lead generation: Identify and research potential clients or partners through various channels
• Relationship Building: Develop and maintain strong relationships with clients, understanding their needs and ensuring exceptional service delivery
• Pipeline Management: Manage and update the CRM system, keeping accurate records of interactions, leads, and opportunities
• Booking meetings: Putting clients together with their prospects and organizing these meetings.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• An ongoing tertiary education, with at least one year left of studies, of at least 50% study rate
• High speaking and written proficiency in Danish
• An interest in business development, sales, and customer relations
• Previous experience from sales or customer service
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Self-developer
• Service-minded
• Results-oriented
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about Reliable AB here. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-15
