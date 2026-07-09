Cyber Security Tester
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-07-09
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
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Job Title: Cyber Security Tester
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let ́s make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values – customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste – are at the heart of everything we do.
Join our Infotainment and Driver Display testing team
Traton is now undergoing a transform ation from beging a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainble transport solutions.
The world is changing. Every day, more of the products arounds us are connected, digitalized, and made development within these areas is moving the fastest.
Our Team
Our team is primarily focused on testing the new Digital Dashboard to ensure that the softwere meets our company's quality objectives. We are responsible for testing system and functions in areas such as Infotainment and Driver Display.
The group comprises different team's (System Test, Vehicle Test, and Function Test teams). It is a diverse and multicultural group, with members located in various parts of the world. This diversity provides us with great flexibility and a broader perspective, which are essential when tackling complex challenges.
Would you like to join our highly motivated test team? We are currently seeking passionate Cyber Secuirty Test Engineer to join our System test Team and lead our Cyber Security testing activities in the Digital Dashboard project.
About The Position
You will work in a dynamic enviornment, with a focus in updating/designing/implementing test cases to ensure we fulfil Cyber Secuirty requirments. In this role you will work in global enviorment with members of System Test and the HIL team situated in other Traton sites.
Job Activities
Plan and drive cyber security activities
Analysing requirments, create test scenarios and test cases
Ceate Test automation scripts
Tst execution
Report test results and security risks
Skill Set
Proven work experience in Cybersecuirty testing
Understanding of penetration, fuzz testing, vulnerability scans, etc.
Good programming skills (C++, Python and C#)
Solid experience working with in vehicles communication protocols such as CAN
Proven troubleshooting skills
Knowledge of testing levels and methodologies
Excellent communication & presentation skills
Fluent English is a must
Self-organized, dynamic, and motived
Meriting: C-Licence
We Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-08-31. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Nuno Marques, Recruting Manager, nuno.marques@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Group R&D Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: izabela.juszczak@scania.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Scania CV AB Jobbnummer
9998661