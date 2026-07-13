Cyber security engineer (AI Engineer)
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Supportteknikerjobb / Södertälje Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Södertälje
2026-07-13
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania Cv Aktiebolag i Södertälje
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Role Summary
We are looking for a cyber security engineer to work with our future challenges of battery and thermal control systems for electrified vehicles. You will be part of a line group consisting of 18 skilled and passionate engineers within various competence areas. You will work closely and share the cyber security work responsibility with the cyber security manager. The work is conducted in a global agile landscape.
You will work with cyber security artifacts such as TARA, cyber security concept, requirements, monitoring controls, reviews and more. You will carry out your own deliveries as well as support others with your expertise in cyber security topics.
Our organization is highly focusing on AI usage and the role can potentially be combined with part time work on developing and prototyping AI tools that solve engineering problems and improve team productivity, supporting many different competence areas within our organization.
Who You Are
You have a master degree in computer science, information technology, engineering physics, electrical engineering or equivalent and +5 years of experience from working with vehicle embedded systems. Previous experience from working with either cyber security in automotive industry (ISO21434, UN ECE R155/156) or functional safety (ISO26262) is required. Domain knowledge in battery and thermal control systems is meritorious.
Curiosity in AI, developing AI agents and LLM-based solutions, with solid Python programming skills to build automations, integrate APIs, and rapidly prototype tools.
You are comfortable with taking lead in the work and enjoy involving your colleagues. Your problem-solving skills and your capacity to adapt to changing circumstances will be your best tool and advantage in this position. We are a large organization with a great deal of cross-functional collaboration and your skills in communication and building relationships will be appreciated. Good knowledge in English is required.
This is Us
At TRATON, you are part of something bigger. Together with colleagues across our global brands, you will contribute to shaping the future of sustainable transportation.
We offer an environment where collaboration across teams and borders is key, giving you the opportunity to learn, grow, and make a real impact. Working at TRATON means being close to innovation, business decisions, and industry transformation — all while being supported in your professional development.
You'll benefit from competitive employment conditions, including wellness allowance, bonus, flexible working hours, and company car options. At the same time, you'll be part of a culture that values openness, teamwork, and continuous learning.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic and engaging workplace where collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement are part of everyday life. You will be part of a strong team environment that encourages knowledge sharing and close cooperation across functions.
With a structured development plan and a wide range of training opportunities, Scania supports your professional growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include access to our health center in Gröndal or a wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible working hours, and company car leasing. Scania also arranges events for employees and their families, and for those living in Stockholm, convenient commuting is supported through direct Scania Job express buses to Södertälje.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-07-22. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Scania CV AB Jobbnummer
10001725